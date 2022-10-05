Read full article on original website
How to Play Overwatch 2 Ranked with Prepaid Phone
Ranked mode in Overwatch 2 needs to be unlocked before you can dive in. Here's how. While Overwatch 2 has only just launched, and plenty of players are still battling against its long queue times, some might be eager to get stuck into Ranked Play. This mode is for those who prefer a more balanced challenge, pitting players against those of a similar rank. You'll be matched with those of a similar skill and ability, competing to rank up.
How to Transfer Skins to Overwatch 2
Got a closet full of original Overwatch skins that you want to use in Overwatch 2? Here's how to transfer them over. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
How to Unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2
Looking to unlock one of Overwatch 2's newest heroes? Here's how to unlock Sojourn. Overwatch 2 is finally here. Having released just a few days ago on Oct. 4, players have been eager to get stuck into the game's newest features. For some, however, that's proved to be a challenge after encountering a variety of server and stability issues on top of lengthy queues. Blizzard have been on the case, though. Rolling out a few fixes already aiming to tackle the server issues and get players back to enjoying all of the sequel's changes.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Season 2 Hero Will be a Male Tank
The next hero coming to Overwatch 2 will be a male Tank, Blizzard game director Aaron Keller revealed Friday. The spicy hint was dropped during the Overwatch League's Watchpoint segment, perhaps confirming several leaks and rumors regarding the topic in recent months. "In Season 2," Keller said, "we will be...
How to Claim Founder's Pack in Overwatch 2
After long anticipation, Overwatch 2 is finally here. With it comes several obtainable add-ons for longtime players of the original game. One of these is the Founder's Pack, which contains exclusive content. Here's how to claim it. Released on Tuesday, Overwatch 2's launch marks the beginning of the next era...
How to Change the Crosshair in Overwatch 2
Wondering how to change the crosshair in Overwatch 2? Here's what you need to know. Not everyone gets on well with the default crosshair. Sometimes they're difficult to see, other times they feel distracting and in the way. Luckily, plenty of FPS games offer players a way to adjust the crosshair to suit them, and improve overall performance. Overwatch 2 is no different, and players have some options available to them.
Full Team of Apex Legends Hackers Banned During Live Stream
With great power comes great responsibility, and an Apex Legends pro certainly put that power to good use recently, hilariously getting an entire squad of cheaters banned live on stream. Of course, no one should ever cheat in the first place, but if you're going to do it, don't do...
Overwatch 2 SMS Protect in 'Unusable State'
Some Overwatch 2 players are receiving a message that their SMS protect is in an 'unusable state'. Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
FaZe Clan Member Claims SMG PPSh-41 May Have Competition in Warzone Meta
The Call of Duty Warzone meta might have shifted according to FaZe Clan member, Kris "Swagg" Lamberson. While the PPSh-41 has been the king of Warzone SMGs for many seasons now, a recent video by FaZe Swagg claims that another SMG might be coming for the PPSh's top spot. In...
Warzone Youtuber Shows Which LMG is Currently Dominating the Meta
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal shared his thoughts on the recently nerfed Lienna 57 and how he believes that it can still dominate the meta despite being nerfed. Although the Oct. 6 Warzone update nerfed some of the damage the Lienna 57 could output, using this LMG with the right loadout could show exceptional results as shown in a recent video by WhosImmortal.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes Oct. 6: Lienna 57 and Armaguerra 43 Nerfed
A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has gone live. Warzone Season 5 received its final major update from Raven Software on Sept. 28. This last hurrah by Raven Software is celebrating a season of explosive matches and victories through the return of popular game modes and new calling cards. This update will also implement the usual adjustments and fixes that improve the overall Warzone experience.
JGOD Maintains the UGM-8 is Still the 'Absolute Meta' in Warzone
Content creator JGOD recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks will be the best weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone moving forward after its final major update. Prior to the Season 5 Reloaded update, the UGM-8 had already been on a tear across just about...
IceManIsaac Breaks Down Insanely Powerful Gorenko Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has revealed an insanely powerful loadout build in his most recent YouTube video in which he breaks down the best loadouts in Warzone. Warzone fans are well aware of the Gorenko sniper rifle and its devasting damage output. Our Warzone Season 5 Weapon...
What is a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite?
Wondering what's considered a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Some of Fortnite's weekly or daily quests can be a bit vague. Rather than detailing exactly what you need to do to complete them, they'll generalize the requirements slightly. For example, a quest might ask players to deal damage using a melee weapon. As any player knows, Fortnite rarely has melee weapons. In fact, the only one that is consistently on hand is the player's pickaxe. When the game calls for a melee weapon, it usually means your trusty pickaxe.
'High-Profile' Call of Duty Streamers Buy Cheats, Activision Says
Activision claims that some "high-profile" Call of Duty streamers in the U.S. do in fact, buy and use cheats. The statement was made in Activision's latest court filing in its ongoing lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the most prominent cheat providers in gaming. "EngineOwning ("EO" or the "Enterprise") is a...
Will There be an Apex Legends 2?
With launches for the likes of Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arriving this year, it's perhaps no surprise that many are beginning to wonder whether not Apex Legends 2 will ever be a thing as well. After all, it has been nearly four years since Respawn Entertainment's...
Viral Warzone TikToks Showcase 'Insane' Buffed Modern Warfare SMG
With the launch of the Season 5 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Warzone, it appears Raven Software has put the finishing touches on its preference for what the meta should be. And while the UGM-8 appears to still be the best primary weapon in the game, it seems those...
How to Land at the Driftwood in Fortnite
Part of Chapter 3 Season 4's weekly quests in Fortnite tasks players with landing at The Driftwood. Here's where you can find it. Not every location in Fortnite is easy to spot using the map. Outside of named locations and select Landmarks, you'll need to do a bit of recon to find some of the smaller areas of interest. As part of Fortnite's Week 3 weekly quests, players need to land at The Driftwood, though they're not given much indication of where that might be. Here's where you need to start looking.
