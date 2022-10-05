ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bleacher Report

Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game

Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings. Oscar González put an...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Mariners vs. Astros: Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card

The Seattle Mariners' magical season will continue in the American League Division Series against a Houston Astros team that they are more than familiar with. The American League West sides will begin their best-of-five ALDS series on Tuesday inside Minute Maid Park. The two sides will have a day off on Wednesday and face each other for Game 2 on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Starting Lineup of Every 2022 MLB Playoff Team

Friday, we ranked the starting rotation of each postseason team, with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets representing the cream of the crop. Now it's time to look at the starting lineups. The Seattle Mariners (18th) and Tampa Bay Rays (21st) were the only playoff teams...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1

The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually. Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

The Biggest MLB Long Shots to Win the World Series Since 2000

Underdog stories are fan favorites, and Major League Baseball is no stranger to long shots winning the World Series. Since 2000, seven franchises have hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy after entering the season with championship odds of +2500 or longer. In that example, a $100 bet would pay out $2,500. But...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani's 1-year Contract 'Step One' Toward Long-Term Angels Deal, GM Says

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is thinking long-term when it comes to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels and Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 campaign, meaning the two sides will avoid arbitration. "I think it's step one," Minasian said of the deal, per Rhett...
MLB
