
Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game
Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it was the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings. Oscar González put an...
Jays’ Springer Carted Off Field After Outfield Collision
The collision spurred a Mariners comeback that sent Seattle to the ALDS.
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.

Mariners vs. Astros: Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card
The Seattle Mariners' magical season will continue in the American League Division Series against a Houston Astros team that they are more than familiar with. The American League West sides will begin their best-of-five ALDS series on Tuesday inside Minute Maid Park. The two sides will have a day off on Wednesday and face each other for Game 2 on Thursday.

Ranking the Starting Lineup of Every 2022 MLB Playoff Team
Friday, we ranked the starting rotation of each postseason team, with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets representing the cream of the crop. Now it's time to look at the starting lineups. The Seattle Mariners (18th) and Tampa Bay Rays (21st) were the only playoff teams...

Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1
The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually. Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff...

The Biggest MLB Long Shots to Win the World Series Since 2000
Underdog stories are fan favorites, and Major League Baseball is no stranger to long shots winning the World Series. Since 2000, seven franchises have hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy after entering the season with championship odds of +2500 or longer. In that example, a $100 bet would pay out $2,500. But...

MLB Twitter Ridicules Blue Jays After Epic Collapse in Elimination Game vs. Mariners
After winning their first playoff game in 21 years on Friday, the Seattle Mariners have secured a spot in the American League Division Series for the first time since 2001 following a 10-9 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. Trailing...
Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001
The Seattle Mariners came back down 8-1 Saturday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and win their first playoff series in 21 years. They will face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, beginning Tuesday.
Cleveland rookie Oscar Gonzalez and the homer that ended a marathon: 'I heard the loudest noise of my life'
The second it left the bat, everyone in the stadium knew it was gone. And Oscar Gonzalez and his 'SpongeBob" walk-up song sent the Rays home.

Mets Should Make All-Out Pursuit for Aaron Judge amid Latest MLB Free Agency Rumors
Heading into the 2022 MLB postseason, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the hottest name in baseball. The 30-year-old slugger has set new Yankees and American League records by hitting 62 home runs during the regular season. Both records were previously set by Roger Maris back in 1961. Judge...

Shohei Ohtani's 1-year Contract 'Step One' Toward Long-Term Angels Deal, GM Says
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is thinking long-term when it comes to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels and Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 campaign, meaning the two sides will avoid arbitration. "I think it's step one," Minasian said of the deal, per Rhett...

Joe Maddon's Claims About Lineup Decisions an Attempt to 'Sell Books,' Angels GM Says
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is firing back at former manager Joe Maddon after he claimed the GM tried to influence lineup decisions. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Minasian dismissed Maddon's assertion as a ploy to drive sales for his upcoming book:. Maddon was fired during a 12-game...

Giants' Brian Daboll Doesn't Deny Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Always Trying to Improve
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to where it all began? It's possible. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't deny interest in the free-agent wide receiver on Friday when asked about the rumors linking him to the team. "We're always trying to improve our roster in any way that...
