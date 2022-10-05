The Vandalia City Council heard a lengthy discussion about the current status of the old hotel on Gallatin Street during its regular meeting Monday night. Local Developer Dennis Grubaugh presented to the council a couple of options regarding the building, which had fallen into disrepair when bricks had fallen from the front facade earlier this year. Grubaugh said he had inspected the building and he believes that there is no immediate need for repair.

