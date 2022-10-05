Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police identified one of the victims Thursday morning as 73-year-old Sheila Macon of Greenville. They didn't release the name of the second victim, a 17-year-old girl from Alton.
Leader-Union
City discusses status on old Gallatin Street hotel
The Vandalia City Council heard a lengthy discussion about the current status of the old hotel on Gallatin Street during its regular meeting Monday night. Local Developer Dennis Grubaugh presented to the council a couple of options regarding the building, which had fallen into disrepair when bricks had fallen from the front facade earlier this year. Grubaugh said he had inspected the building and he believes that there is no immediate need for repair.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
14news.com
Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. On...
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Alton’s spooky ‘Soul Asylum’ museum embraces the supernatural
Alton, IL – On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River sits a town with a lengthy history. Amongst the old buildings is the Mineral Springs Hotel. The building is no longer the home of Mineral Spring’s Hotel, but home to a unique museum, a couple of shops, and ghost tours.
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
dailydetroitnews.com
Realtor Centralia IL: The Best Choice For You
If you're on the search for a realtor in Centralia, IL, look no further than Cindy Quinn Real Estate. Cindy has been helping people buy and sell homes in Centralia over the years, and she knows the ins and outs of the local market like the back of her hand.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message. If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131. Those...
advantagenews.com
Two dead in Hamel-area crash
A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
