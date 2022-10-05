ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Kearney Hub

Tyson responds to Hurricane Ian with 1M pounds of protein

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Florida devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian. The company, which operates a beef plant in Lexington, Neb., is partnering...
FORT MYERS, FL
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
INDUSTRY
Why Cornhead hats have disappeared from store shelves in Nebraska

Hang on to your Cornhead hats, Nebraska. They’re becoming a rarer piece of headwear. The 20-inch iconic ears of foam disappeared from the market more than two years ago, after their only producer — Foamation Inc. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin — stopped making them, and then stopped answering emails from its Nebraska buyer.
NEBRASKA STATE
Society
Ricketts ordered all flags to fly at half-staff today-Sunday

LINCOLN — All U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Gov. Pete Ricketts made the announcement Wednesday that flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday until sunset on Sunday. As...
NEBRASKA STATE
Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the “Serial” podcast asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Local election offices in US stressed

CARROLLTON, Ohio — With early voting less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley was staring down a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, poll workers to recruit, an onslaught of public records requests to examine. Then, over a weekend, came word that the long-time county sheriff died. To...
CARROLLTON, OH
Nebraska Sen. Brewer headed back to Ukraine, this time to take Bibles, evacuate elderly

LINCOLN — An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved. “You can either sit on the sidelines and watch history go by or dive in and try to make a difference,” said State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a decorated military veteran, who represents Nebraska’s Sandhills in the State Legislature.
NEBRASKA STATE
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
NEBRASKA STATE
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska football is looking for its second Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The game, played in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be televised on FS1. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) is coming off of a 35-21 win over Indiana, while Rutgers...
LINCOLN, NE

