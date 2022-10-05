Read full article on original website
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Acne Studios SS23 Was a Romantically Pink Affair
Jonny Johansson‘s Swedish stalwart house, Acne Studios, has celebrated its 10th anniversary of showing in Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week this season. It’s a brand that needs no introduction; known for flowy cuts, loose fabrics, and a Scandinavian way of life typically wrapped up in its own ease and formality. Acne Studios takes this nuanced understanding and then subverts it, as suits are draped and fold across the body naturally often in soft neutral or pastel hues, and outerwear takes things to the next level with faux furs and dramatic silhouettes. Recently, the brand has upped the ante in terms of its star-quality dazzle, with a Fall/Winter 2022 menswear drop consisting of disco fever highlights throughout.
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection
Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon who had an enduring impact that transcends music. He was a trendsetter who helped shape streetwear, elevating it from a passing trend to a permanent pillar in fashion. Tupac Shakur’s style was also a key part of his story and his legacy — and has left a lasting mark in. fashion and culture. It’s within this context that FILA has teamed up with the Shakur Estate to present a special edition of apparel, accessories, and footwear that is inspired by Shakur’s 90s hip hop aesthetic. The collection, which includes the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for...
Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
Cozy Up in Rick Owens' FW22 Strobe Sneakers in "Pearl/Milk"
For his Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show earlier this year, Rick Owens took over Paris’ Palais de Tokyo vampire-esque “STROBE” collection. Items from the eerie show are now starting to become available to the general public, one being the American designer’s Strobe Sneakers that have been engineered in a new, seasonally-appropriate “Pearl/Milk” colorway.
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023
For his return to Paris, Thom Browne staged an Americana-inflected retelling of Cinderella, complete with a giant shoe and actresses Gwendoline Christie and Golden Globe-winning “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez as the lead characters. It was “an American prom mixed with Cinderella, mixed with the Paris Opera,” as the...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
Your New Favorite Black Leather Skirt Is Probably On Amazon Right Now
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black leather skirts (real or faux) are a fabulous staple for any wardrobe. You...
Gigi Hadid loves these chunky leopard print loafers – and they’re still in stock
Chunky loafers are easily one of this season’s hottest trends – from platforms and penny loafers to lofty lug soles, the retro-inspired shoe has the fashion pack smitten.When it comes to styling, seriously chunky options à la Prada’s monolith platform loafers have risen to near cult status this year, while classic silhouettes such as The Row’s tasselled loafers (as worn by Kendall Jenner) have also landed in this autumn’s lookbook. The latest inspiration, however, hails from model and Guest in Residence founder Gigi Hadid, who stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a loud yellow jumpsuit teamed with chunky leopard print...
10 Tory Burch Pieces That Are Made for Fall Fashion — On Sale Now
Save money on accessories from Tory Burch that are perfect for the fall season by shopping our top sale picks — details here
Guess Originals Gets Animated With New Betty Boop Capsule Collection
Guess Originals has launched a collaboration with a cultural icon, Betty Boop. The collection took inspiration from Betty Boop’s flapper look and the brand’s casual-wear aesthetic. The capsule features the animated character — who is best known for her sleeveless tank midi dress and garters — emblazoned on intarsia sweaters, cropped baby Ts, velour pants, faux leather jackets, polo dresses, trucker hats, long-sleeved tops, bootcut jeans, logo socks, denim jackets, a ‘50s-inspired bowling bag and more.More from WWDOvercoat RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration To create the capsule, Guess Originals worked with...
10 stylish trench coats to add to your wishlist this season
AUTUMN, and Spring can be tricky seasons to dress, and there's no better way to do it than with a trench coat. Made popular by Burberry, the transitional trend has been replicated by retailers from Cos to River Island and you can get some super chic designs at much more affordable prices.
Pacsun Teams Up with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for New Unisex Capsule Collection
PacSun’s latest collaboration is taking consumers on a trip to the museum — The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in fact. The retailer has partnered with the hallowed New York City art institute on a new collection, “The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun.” In partnership with Beanstalk, the capsule line marks the duo’s first collection together, aiming to merge the worlds of high art with easygoing fashion. The line primarily features hues of white, black, deep green and brown across a range of T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies, featuring detailing ranging from full-blown art prints to...
Maison Margiela x Reebok Drop Classic Leather and Club C "Memory Of" Collab
Maison Margiela and Reebok expand their range with the release of the latest iterations of Classic Leather and Club C “Memory Of”. Entering a new phase of collaboration, the duo continues to explore the sneaker designs through the French luxury house’s practice known as the memory of.
Bottega Veneta Resurrects Chic
Chic is not merely an overused word—it’s a misused one. “Chic” has become the meaningless, maligned little term writers fling around as a catchall when they don’t feel like making up their mind about whether something is beautiful or interesting or just trendy. But chic...
