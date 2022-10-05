ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Mesa, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

One dead in White Swan homicide Friday

Few details were available Saturday regarding a homicide in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled. The victim’s identity has...
WHITE SWAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Teen who shot cousin at Eisenhower High School to remain in custody until age 21

The 15-year-old who killed his cousin in a shooting at Eisenhower High School tearfully apologized Friday. “Sorry for what I did. I didn’t know what I was thinking,” the defendant told Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf during his sentencing hearing. “I wish it was me instead. I’m going to do my time and change my ways and make Shawn (Dwight Tolbert) a part of me.”
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Helicopter airlifts more than 9 tons of trash from abandoned homeless camps along Yakima, Naches rivers

They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in fatal 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

A 21-year-old Cowiche man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence. Kendall Richard Keller was initially charged with a single count of DUI vehicular homicide in connection with the June 8, 2019, crash in which his passenger, 23-year-old Dylan Jay Dietrich, was killed. He pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in which he stipulated that he drove “with a disregard for the safety of others.”
COWICHE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Tyson Foods#Rancher#District Court#Easterday Ranches Inc
Yakima Herald Republic

Frosty Packing, Columbia Fruit Packers merge after investment from Goldman Sachs

Columbia Fruit Packers of Wenatchee and Frosty Packing of Yakima will merge to form New Columbia Fruit Packers after an investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will own a majority stake in the new company, according to a news release. New Columbia Fruit Packers will operate...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Eisenhower High, two other Yakima schools reopen after partial lockdown

Three Yakima schools went into a partial lockdown Thursday as school officials and police investigated a possible threat. The schools reopened after no threat was found. Eisenhower High, Wilson Middle and Whitney Elementary schools were placed into a “secure and teach” lockdown around 1:35 p.m. Under that lockdown, classes continued as usual at the schools, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings, Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Gutierrez's experience makes her most qualified

To the editor — Dulce Gutierrez is the strongest candidate for Yakima County commissioner in the District 2 race. I plan to vote for her in the upcoming election and I urge fellow community members to consider voting for her as well. One of Gutierrez’s greatest strengths is her...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Don't let farmers have it both ways, commissioners

To the editor — The Yakima County commissioners — all conservatives who presumably believe in personal property rights — need to stop listening to contradictory claims by local farm voices. Earlier this year, Yakima County Farm Bureau President Mark Herke told the Northwest’s major agricultural newspaper (Capital...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy