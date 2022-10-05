Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Attorney shortage, caseloads leading to shortage of court-appointed attorneys
In September, several people charged with felonies in Yakima County Superior Court found out they wouldn’t be getting attorneys right away. They had to wait until October, when a public defender would be available to represent them. The notices filed in Yakima County Superior Court were the result of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
Oct. 4—A former officer at the Benton County jail who smuggled drugs and cellphones to inmates was sentenced in federal court to three years and 10 months in prison on Tuesday. Eric Christian, 34, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide prohibited objects to an inmate between December 2019...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima deputies searching for suspect who fled, jumped in Yakima River
A man suspected of a burglary in East Selah on Thursday is missing after fleeing from deputies and jumping into the Yakima River on Friday night, the Yakima Sheriff's Office said. A homeowner in East Selah called law enforcement on Thursday about a burglary in progress, according to a news...
Yakima Herald Republic
One dead in White Swan homicide Friday
Few details were available Saturday regarding a homicide in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled. The victim’s identity has...
Yakima Herald Republic
Teen who shot cousin at Eisenhower High School to remain in custody until age 21
The 15-year-old who killed his cousin in a shooting at Eisenhower High School tearfully apologized Friday. “Sorry for what I did. I didn’t know what I was thinking,” the defendant told Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf during his sentencing hearing. “I wish it was me instead. I’m going to do my time and change my ways and make Shawn (Dwight Tolbert) a part of me.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Helicopter airlifts more than 9 tons of trash from abandoned homeless camps along Yakima, Naches rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in fatal 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
A 21-year-old Cowiche man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence. Kendall Richard Keller was initially charged with a single count of DUI vehicular homicide in connection with the June 8, 2019, crash in which his passenger, 23-year-old Dylan Jay Dietrich, was killed. He pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in which he stipulated that he drove “with a disregard for the safety of others.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Frosty Packing, Columbia Fruit Packers merge after investment from Goldman Sachs
Columbia Fruit Packers of Wenatchee and Frosty Packing of Yakima will merge to form New Columbia Fruit Packers after an investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will own a majority stake in the new company, according to a news release. New Columbia Fruit Packers will operate...
Yakima Herald Republic
Eisenhower High, two other Yakima schools reopen after partial lockdown
Three Yakima schools went into a partial lockdown Thursday as school officials and police investigated a possible threat. The schools reopened after no threat was found. Eisenhower High, Wilson Middle and Whitney Elementary schools were placed into a “secure and teach” lockdown around 1:35 p.m. Under that lockdown, classes continued as usual at the schools, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings, Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Gutierrez's experience makes her most qualified
To the editor — Dulce Gutierrez is the strongest candidate for Yakima County commissioner in the District 2 race. I plan to vote for her in the upcoming election and I urge fellow community members to consider voting for her as well. One of Gutierrez’s greatest strengths is her...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Don't let farmers have it both ways, commissioners
To the editor — The Yakima County commissioners — all conservatives who presumably believe in personal property rights — need to stop listening to contradictory claims by local farm voices. Earlier this year, Yakima County Farm Bureau President Mark Herke told the Northwest’s major agricultural newspaper (Capital...
