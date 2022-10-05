Three Yakima schools went into a partial lockdown Thursday as school officials and police investigated a possible threat. The schools reopened after no threat was found. Eisenhower High, Wilson Middle and Whitney Elementary schools were placed into a “secure and teach” lockdown around 1:35 p.m. Under that lockdown, classes continued as usual at the schools, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings, Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO