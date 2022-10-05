Read full article on original website
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man known as the “jogger rapist” is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his sentence. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. Gillmore was called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes. KOIN, which first reported his release, said he will remain under supervision until 2034. The Oregonian reports that he will be released as a low-level sex offender, angering some of his victims, who believe he should receive a higher level sex offender classification.
11 turkey farm workers in Pa. charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania...
