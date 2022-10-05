Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement in 'Rust' Shooting With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Read full article on original website
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family
Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
Alec Baldwin Is 'Grateful' After Settling with Halyna Hutchins' Widower amid 'Painful Situation'
Alec Baldwin says he's "pleased" to have settled the wrongful death lawsuit brought forth by Halyna Hutchins' widower Matthew. On Wednesday, Matthew announced that he and the Rust producers, including Baldwin, reached a settlement, while revealing that the Western film will resume production in January, with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers aim to restart the project in January despite unresolved workplace safety sanctions.
Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Actress's Signature on Will Presented by Ex James Tupper Is Invalid
Anne Heche's will — or lack thereof — continues to cause tension between the loved ones she left behind. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Heche's older son Homer Laffoon (whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon) has filed a nine-page supplement to his previous petition to assume control over his mother's estate.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
Anne Heche’s Son Slams Late Actress’ Ex Amid Estate Battle
Anne Heche’s eldest son says her ex is using “unfounded personal attacks” to wrestle control of her estate. Attorneys for Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, are trying to stop the court from recognizing a will that Heche emailed to her lawyers and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper back in 2011. Tupper and Heche dated from 2007 to 2018 and share son Atlas, 13. Heche’s email left all of her assets to Tupper “to be used to raise my children and then give to the children.” Laffoon’s lawyers say she never signed it, making it null and void. Tupper, 57, says Laffoon is too young to run the estate and that he’s unemployed, according to court filings. Tupper also claims that Laffoon hasn’t talked to his younger brother since their mom’s death, but Laffoon is accusing the Canadian actor of keeping him away. The current value of Heche’s estate is unknown. She died on Aug. 14, days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. She had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Lori Loughlin Joins Former 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event
Lori Loughlin pulled up to support Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo at the annual "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" event, which was organized this year in honor of the late comic. The pair posed for photos Wednesday at the Beverly Hills event. Loughlin, 58, wore a black gown with a clutch purse, and Rizzo, 43, stepped out in a brown dress with black heels.
Judge Allows Marilyn Manson To Depose Ex Evan Rachel Wood’s Partner After Singer Accuses Duo Of Fabricating FBI Letter
A judge has ordered Evan Rachel Wood’s partner to sit and answer questions under oath in Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against the duo, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wood’s partner Illma Gore will have to appear for a deposition before October 27. Manson...
Anna Delvey, Subject of 'Inventing Anna' Doc, Released From Jail After Judge Grants Bail
Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, the convicted scam artist who inspired the Netflix scripted series Inventing Anna, has been granted her release from a federal detention center after a judge granted her a $10,000 bond. According to multiple reports, the fake German heiress is being released from U.S. Immigration and...
Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Got Some Of The Best Seats In The House At Recent Concert After Defamation Wins
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial may be over, reaching its verdict in favor of Depp back in June, but as you’ve likely read before, it’s not about the destination, but the friends one makes along the way. In Depp’s instance, his team of lawyers helped bring the actor to victory and perhaps even bring his career back on track. So when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor kicked off his U.S. tour this week, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew got some of the best seats in the house.
