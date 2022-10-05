Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
La Nina Usually Brings Surplus of Rain & Snow, Except When It Doesn’t
(Radio Iowa) The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin.
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
The Best Food Craze of South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa
Do the foods where you live define you? Wow, that's a mouth full! Considering one of South Dakota's favorite nosh is bull testicles. The food fads across the country differ from state to state. In the upper plains, it may seem that our palettes pale in comparison with others. Yes,...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable
Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
Radio Iowa
Harvest, hunting put deer on the move in Iowa
An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. “It certainly will. You know, as more hunters enter the woods, it will slightly disrupt your movements. And yeah, we will see deer maybe change their habits a bit due to hunting pressure,” Elliott says.
Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa
As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
Corydon Times-Republican
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central...
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
kiwaradio.com
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
KCRG.com
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Iowa Sunday for fallen firefighters
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service honors the firefighters who died in the line of duty...
who13.com
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public
DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
Radio Iowa
Now is the time to hit weeds in your lawn
Iowans who would love a lush, green lawn next spring need to get on the stick and start spraying those pesky weeds, pronto. Aaron Steil, a consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University, says it you want to kill broadleaf weeds like dandelion and creeping Charlie, it’s much more effective to hit them now, in the fall. “They are starting to go dormant this time of year and in that process, they are pulling carbohydrates down from their leaves into their root system,” Steil says. “So if we treat them with a herbicide this time of year, which is absorbed through their leaves, that also gets more efficiently and effectively pulled down into the root system.”
bleedingheartland.com
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
kiow.com
Iowa Utilities Board Addresses Request for Environmental Impact Study on Proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order that denies a request for an environmental impact study (EIS) regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon), which is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The request for the EIS was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (Winnebago Tribe) on June 2, 2022.
