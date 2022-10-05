ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 27-year-old D’Angelo Monson, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Burglary 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety; which Monson posted.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County

(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills County, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
County
Montgomery County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Imogene, IA
City
Elliott, IA
County
Mills County, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Crime & Safety
klin.com

Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont Police probe possible case of attempted child enticement

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Fremont Police Department is investigating what they say is a case of attempted child enticement earlier this week. Police say that on Monday afternoon, a bus dropped off a student at Linden Elementary in Fremont. As the student approached Keene Avenue, police say, they walked by...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#County Jail#Kjan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
CRESTON, IA
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy