Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 27-year-old D’Angelo Monson, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Burglary 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety; which Monson posted.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
KETV.com
Bond set at $5 million for woman accused of killing two people in Bellevue crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5 million for a woman accused of killing two people in a crash. Prosecutors alleged that 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan had been drinking when she sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She...
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
klin.com
Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder
Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Police probe possible case of attempted child enticement
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Fremont Police Department is investigating what they say is a case of attempted child enticement earlier this week. Police say that on Monday afternoon, a bus dropped off a student at Linden Elementary in Fremont. As the student approached Keene Avenue, police say, they walked by...
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
KETV.com
Missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, Neb. — A missing inmate from the Omaha Community Corrections Center was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Hurich was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Hurich disappeared on Sept. 22, when he left the facility...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KETV.com
City alleges juror misconduct, challenges verdict in favor of former Omaha police captain
OMAHA, Neb. — In afederal court filing, the city of Omaha and Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer allege juror misconduct took place during the civil trial that resulted in a $700,000 award to former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez. A federal jury sided with Belcastro-Gonzalez, who sued, arguing she...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
