Digital Trends
The Acer Swift Edge is only a half-inch thick, but still includes an HDMI port
Acer today announced the Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED professional laptop. The ultraportable weighs a mere 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms), housed in an incredibly svelte 0.51-inch (13mm) ultrathin magnesium-aluminum chassis. That makes it’s one of the thinnest Windows laptops you can buy, despite not compromising on port selection.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
PC Magazine
ASRock H670 PG Riptide Review
Uses DDR4 memory, which is less expensive and more available than DDR5. Onboard Video Out for IGP (Rear Panel) HDMI, DisplayPort. Not every consumer needs or wants all the latest bells and whistles on a motherboard, and they certainly don't like paying for such things if they'll go unused. At only $129.99, ASRock pitches the H670 PG Riptide as a featherweight contender for your custom PC. Cutting back on the extras, if done in the right way, produces a board that can operate well in the most common tasks but doesn't require a small inheritance to purchase. The PG stands for Phantom Gaming, which ASRock says is supposed to be "Fast, Mysterious, and Unbeatable." We don't see much mystery here, but this is a good-value board for budget-minded upgraders to Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs.
Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
TechSpot
This is the beefy hardware you'll need to play the Dead Space remake
Why it matters: Are you excited about playing the upcoming remake of horror classic Dead Space on your PC in January? If you're using aging hardware and want to see the game in all its gore-filled glory, now might be a good time to upgrade, as the system requirements are pretty demanding.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
dexerto.com
Logitech G Astro A30 review: Great audio (almost) anywhere
The Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset looks to invade every aspect of your life, from being taken with you while out and about, to being used across your gaming consoles, but is it any good?. Logitech acquired the Astro brand in 2017, and since then, everything has had an...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Unboxing
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 has arrived. We've got the Founders Edition alongside at least one partner card, with more on the way. Here's the gratuitous unboxing video and images, with the launch date set for October 12.
This Razer gaming mouse is at its lowest-ever price at less than $20
If you're after a gaming mouse deal then this $20 Razer mouse is a must-see
Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & mobile
Game on your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile device, or PC with the Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset. Using Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, it gives you dual connectivity. That means you can use it to join a streaming platform along with plugging into your PC or console. Moreover, with Enhanced Sound Perception, this device tunes its audio to your unique hearing. And it has 50 mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range and sound detailed enough no matter the content. With a Clear Voice Smart Mic, it ensures you can keep in touch with all players in a game. In fact, this microphone uses AI to isolate your voice when you speak, eliminating background noise. Finally, it boasts 24 hours of battery life along with rapid charging.
The best USB-C chargers of 2022
To find the best USB-C charger for your devices, we tested 15 devices from respected manufacturers to find the best for your needs, whether you need to charge a phone, a laptop, or a bagful of accessories.
TechSpot
Fractal Design recalls some AIO coolers over spiking CPU temperatures
Facepalm: If there's one problem you don't want in your CPU cooler, it's an inability to keep the processor cool. Sadly for manufacturer Fractal Design, such an issue has been identified in six models of its All-In-One watercoolers, the result of a manufacturing flaw. Fractal Design says that following user...
Is AMD Zen 4 Too Hot for a Box Cooler? Ryzen 7600X + Wraith Spire Tested
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. One of the biggest points of contention with new AMD Zen 4 CPUs is their operating temperature, which is typically up around 95C. AMD has addressed this by saying it's all by design and is intended, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from drawing its own conclusions and assumptions.
Digital Trends
How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air
The 2022 Dell XPS 13 marks a sharp turn in the history of this iconic laptop. With the XPS 13 Plus making its debut in the lineup, Dell has pivoted the standard XPS 13 into an extremely value-based offering. Contents. But Dell isn’t going after Windows rivals with this move...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
MSI Katana GF76 review: a solid gaming laptop for those on a budget
The MSI Katana GF76 offers value for money for gamers
No Man's Sky's 21st expansion: interface, difficulty, and customization changes, FSR 2.0 added
In brief: No Man's Sky updates just keep coming. The game's latest massive free content expansion -- the fourth for 2022 -- celebrates the game's arrival on Nintendo Switch, but brings significant changes to all versions. The "Waypoint" update (version 4.0) includes major alterations to difficulty, customization, and the user interface.
TechSpot
Core i9-13900K beats Ryzen 7000 in LN2 overclocking battle after Intel chip hits 8.2 GHz
What just happened? An Intel chip has passed the 8 GHz frequency for the first time in over eight years. An engineering sample of the Core i9-13900K reached 8.2 GHz using plenty of liquid nitrogen, showing the overclocking potential of the upcoming processor. During the Intel Creator Challenge PC Modding...
Corsair's super slim K100 Air is the best looking keyboard of the year
The slim profile and brushed metal are gorgeous, but has a price to match.
Score an AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU for less than the price of an RTX 3050
AMD's RTX 3060/Ti competitor is a bargain even compared to a weaker RTX 3050 right now.
TechSpot
