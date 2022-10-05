Uses DDR4 memory, which is less expensive and more available than DDR5. Onboard Video Out for IGP (Rear Panel) HDMI, DisplayPort. Not every consumer needs or wants all the latest bells and whistles on a motherboard, and they certainly don't like paying for such things if they'll go unused. At only $129.99, ASRock pitches the H670 PG Riptide as a featherweight contender for your custom PC. Cutting back on the extras, if done in the right way, produces a board that can operate well in the most common tasks but doesn't require a small inheritance to purchase. The PG stands for Phantom Gaming, which ASRock says is supposed to be "Fast, Mysterious, and Unbeatable." We don't see much mystery here, but this is a good-value board for budget-minded upgraders to Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs.

