A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO