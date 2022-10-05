Read full article on original website
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Water Main Break in Bartlesville
There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
Tulsa restaurant celebrates employee’s sobriety with special mocktail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is raising their glass while purposefully leaving out a key ingredient—alcohol. NOLA’s on Cherry Street has something new added to the menu that’s very special to them. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, are taking off. Anyone who chooses to abstain...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
Whooo, boy, we’ve got a load of sales for you this week, Claremore!
Friends Reflect After Tulsa Businessman, Retired Fire Marshal Drowns On Skiatook Lake
Friends are sharing their memories of a man who drowned on Skiatook Lake on Sunday. Terry McGee worked with the Tulsa Fire Department for 26 years before retiring. The fire department said he drowned while trying to save his grandchildren. Terry McGee was an assistant fire marshal with the department,...
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
New senior care facility set to open in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — North Tulsa is getting a new residential care facility. It’s called called the House of Eden. “The need for north Tulsa is definitely the resources,” said Owner Kayla Nsien. Nsien said the House of Eden is a home in a “commercial-like setting.”. The...
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
News On 6
Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro
The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Owasso Church Helps People Fill Up Cars For Lower Prices
Pastor Michael Nall and 100 student volunteers from the Friendship Baptist Church were pumping gas and helping drivers by driving down the costs by 75-cents per gallon. “Just to make it more affordable and to be an encouragement to the community,” Nall said. Gas was priced at $3.95 at...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop
Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
fourstateshomepage.com
Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.
GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
news9.com
Muskogee County Emergency Management Team Gets New Hovercraft
Muskogee County has a new tool for the emergency management team and the Fort Gibson Fire Department: a hovercraft. The hovercraft will be a part of the county's water rescue equipment to help in times of flood. Fort Gibson Fire Chief Nathan Parker and Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Smith took some time to get trained and certified to operate the hovercraft and bring it back to Muskogee County.
oruoracle.com
ORU security responds to off-campus call for ‘help’
Instead of attending classes on the first day of their sophomore year at Oral Roberts University, roommates Madeleine Matsson and Madeleine Royael quarantined themselves off-campus with Covid-19. Matsson left the house only to pick up curbside groceries. “I get home and see this creepy guy with a hat and sunglasses...
News On 6
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
