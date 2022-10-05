Eagles activate Andre Dillard’s practice window ahead of Jordan Mailata potentially missing Week 5

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Related
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable
The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled four players out against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
atozsports.com
Eagles legend explains why he thinks Philadelphia will come up short
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Many are thinking Super Bowl, but those thinking that aren’t Eagles quarterback legend Donovan McNabb. On Monday, he explained why he felt the Eagles don’t have the talent to win big games late in the season. Here...
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith hated every second of playing in the rain
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did not enjoy playing in the rain Sunday, battling the elements throughout Philadelphia’s 29-21 victory over Jacksonville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
NFL・
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
NBC Sports
Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles
Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the NFL season. “It always sucks being at home,” Dicker said, “but it’s good because it gives...
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aggies head into halftime trailing Alabama 17-14
The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn’t mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide’s go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they’d feel about going into the half down 17-14, they’d have told you they’d be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish? Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
This Nets-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green, Ben Simmons
It’s been said that all good things must come to an end. The same holds true in the NBA. Moreover, it’s true. We don’t mean to be morbid or overly philosophical, but life itself ends. Whatever it is you’re hoping will last forever, you should begin to come to terms with a harsh reality: it won’t.
NBA・
WATCH: Bryce Harper Homer Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead Over Cardinals in Game 2
Bryce Harper hit his first home run in a postseason game since 2017 Saturday night in the second inning, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game
Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
What can Villanova fans learn from the Blue/White scrimmage?
The annual Villanova Blue/White scrimmage game was held at Finneran Pavilion last night and VUSports was on-hand to take in the action. The Cats have twelve recruited scholarship players on the roster entering the 2022-23 season but, due to injuries, only eight of them were available to participate in the event. Walk-on Collin O’Toole and Kevin Voigt (a walk-on from last seasons’s squad) filled out the “roster” so that the game could proceed 5-on-5.
Comments / 0