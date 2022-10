A celebration this weekend in the southeast Iowa town of Columbus Junction marks the 100th birthday of a foot bridge built of wire cables and wooden planks. It’s gone by many names, like the Lovers Leap Bridge that includes the legend of a heartbroken Native American maiden. Bev Nielsen, the town’s parks and recreation director, says what’s now simply called the Swinging Bridge is used every day by the locals, but it’s also become a popular tourist destination.

