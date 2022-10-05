Read full article on original website
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Big 12 issues public reprimand against TCU following win over OU
Officials with the Big 12 Conference say TCU has been publicly reprimanded for the school's actions following a big win against the Sooners.
SMU Daily Campus
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Not Ready For Football Fans
A hot sun beamed down on the turf of Ford stadium during the Sept. 24 football game against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of SMU’s biggest rivalries. The intense 99 degree heat in the sun-drenched stands was just one of the issues fans contended with. The game also saw record crowds, congested parking, and crowded hallways.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Duncanville ISD Remembers Tiffany Jackson, a Former Pantherette and WNBA Player Lost to Cancer
For people who knew her, Tiffany Jackson is remembered as a bright personality. "I mean, her smile would light up a room,” said Duncanville Assistant Athletic Director Kenya Larkin-Landers. “I think that's a visual of just the amazing person that she was." Larkin-Landers knew Jackson as a middle...
High School Football Scoreboard
Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West
Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Dallas Observer
Best Hangover Cures in Dallas
We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
When to expect a cooldown & rain from North Texas’ weather over the next week
A cooldown, quick warmup, and then some rain are expected to hit North Texas in the next week.
This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan
According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas
The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
247Sports
