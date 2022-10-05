Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Emotional Conte eulogizes his friend Gian Piero Ventrone after Tottenham win over Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur won their Premier League football match over Brighton & Hove Albion, a 1-0 away victory that could be an important one at the end of the season. But the post-match press conference barely mentioned the match at all. Instead, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte used his time in...
SB Nation
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur mourned the loss of assistant coach Gian Piero Ventrone today before kickoff of their match at Brighton & Hove Albion, and they gave their departed coach a good send-off. Harry Kane headed home the game’s only goal off of a cross from Son Heung-Min and Spurs hung on for a 1-0 win at the AmEx.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs Liverpool: exorcising the demons
If there has been one word to typify this Arsenal FC side so far this season, it would have to be “different.” From pundits to reporters to bloggers (hi!), this year’s Arsenal side has been called “different” from previous iterations countless times already. From their performances to their mentality to their camaraderie, everything about this season has felt like the Gunners have finally taken that next major step in their quest to reclaim a spot among the game’s elite sides.
SB Nation
Graham Potter really pleased to see squad rotation pay dividends in 3-0 Chelsea win
In the build-up to Saturday’s game, Graham Potter seemed to play down the idea of rotating his squad from Wednesday night, stressing that we had to find the right “balance” in such situations between continuity and fresh legs. As it turns out, that balance was much more...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Liverpool will head down to London to take on Arsenal on Sunday evening. The Reds are floundering in ninth place after seven games while Arsenal currently sit at the top of the league. A Champions League win against Rangers midweek might be the confidence-booster that Liverpool need to pull out...
SB Nation
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea dominated the first half from minute one to minute last, but it took a long time to find the breakthrough, despite multiple excellent chances. In fact, Chelsea only took the lead with the final action of the period, in added-on time, as Kai Havertz looped the ball over the goalkeeper with a header from a Mason Mount cross. Havertz had come close to scoring earlier, as had Mount, as had Pulisic, as had Loftus-Cheek, as had Azpilicueta, as had Chalobah, even.
SB Nation
WATCH: Armando Broja first ever Chelsea goal makes it 3-0 against Wolverhampton!
Wolverhampton’s defence slip, and Armando Broja shows his lethal insinct as a striker by running off the shoulder of his marker to score his first ever goal for Chelsea!
SB Nation
WATCH: Christian Pulisic brilliant finish doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolverhampton, 2-0!
After a hat-trick of missed and defended chances in the first half, Christian Pulisic finally gets his goal today!. He does a one-two with Mason Mount and finishes brilliantly on a tight angle to beat Wolverhampton goalkeeper José Sá, and add a second goal to the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
SB Nation
How should Chelsea line up against Wolves to make it three wins in a row?
Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.
SB Nation
QPR vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run as they travel to the English capital to face Queens Park Rangers this evening, eager to impress in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Paul Ince’s side performed admirably against Norwich City in midweek - and will take plenty of confidence...
BBC
Everton v Man Utd: Head-to-head record
Following a 1-0 win over Manchester United in April, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against the Red Devils for the first time since winning both games in the 2013-14 season. Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4...
SB Nation
Fabinho Sees Arsenal Match As Opportunity
On Sunday, Liverpool head down to London to take on the current league leaders Arsenal. The Reds are not in a good moment, suffering of their worst starts to a season in years. The difficulties start with several key injuries, but that is not the whole story. The team looks lost on the pitch at times, frequently conceding the first goal in games and lacking their usual cutting edge in front of goal.
SB Nation
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Get ready for another difficult top-four battle
There is no time to pause and reflect over the next two months, as it is a sprint to the World Cup for Tottenham Hotspur and the rest of the Premier League. Maybe there is a silver lining as the club cannot wallow on consecutive poor performances against Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt, but Antonio Conte will not be having uninterrupted full-week trainings anytime soon.
SB Nation
Everton vs Manchester United: Opposition Analysis | Upset Opportunity
Frank Lampard’s Everton will look to make it three wins on the trot when they face off against Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United under the Goodison Park floodlights on Sunday night. Despite winning six consecutive matches in all competitions following their shock 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August, now is actually a good time for Everton to host the Red Devils considering the battering they took at the Etihad Stadium last weekend; a game I was fortunate enough to attend.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview and Prediction: Which club seizes momentum?
BOU Form - LDWDD. TV: Peacock (USA), BT Sport Score - Studio Updates Only (UK) Both Leicester City and Bournemouth are experiencing their best runs of form since the start of the league campaign. For Leicester, this meant getting their first win of the season. The Foxes had an offensive explosion and battered Nottingham Forest for a dominate 4-0 victory.
SB Nation
Team News: Fitness Update Ahead of Arsenal
In his press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp provided a fitness update ahead of the trip to London. Curtis Jones is nearing a return, as the midfielder took part in team training on Thursday. He has featured only once thus far this campaign, as he struggled with both an initial injury and a recurrence already in 2022/23.
SB Nation
First Professional Contract for Hannah Silcock
Hannah Silcock joined Liverpool’s Academy at age eight, and has today signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC Women. The 18-year-old made her first team debut last season, and started for the Reds last weekend against Sunderland in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The centerback has looked promising in her early showings, and the contract is a just reward for her progression.
SB Nation
WATCH: Kai Havertz floating header opens the scoring for Chelsea against Wolverhampton, 1-0!
Several attempts in, and Chelsea score in the last minute of the first half!. Wolverhampton had almost gotten the unlikely lead earlier with a Nelson Semedo run, but the Blues brought the ball back to the visitors’ defensive third as they have done throughout the day thus far. After a corner and a couple of attempts to keep it in the box, Kai Havertz rises higher than all defenders in the area and scores our first goal at the Bridge today from a Mason Mount cross.
SB Nation
Thursday October 6th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
