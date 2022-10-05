ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boylston Street proposal could bring 200-unit affordable housing project to Newton

Toll Brothers is proposing building a more than 200-unit affordable housing project at 528 Boylston St. in Newton, under a Chapter 40B comprehensive permit application. The developer’s proposal is under review by Mass Housing for the 244 rental units on the 5.82 acres of land previously owned by Sam White & Sons along Rte. 9.
NEWTON, MA

