Lookout Landing
Wild Card Round Game 2 Preview: SEA at TOR
Yesterday honestly feels like a dream to me. I’m sure I’m not alone in that sentiment. A shutout victory in the first game of a best-of-three series where the Mariners never trailed? Wow. A legendary pitching performance by Luis Castillo, the THE premiere free agent of the deadline, who will also be a Mariner for years to come? Phenomenal. Another iconic, clutch home run by Cal Raleigh? Gimme the Beef Boy, free my soul (must credit former Modesto Nuts play-by-play ace Keaton Gillogly).
Lookout Landing
AL Wild Card Series Preview: Mariners (90-72) at Blue Jays (92-70)
After two decades of futility, frustration, and plenty of hope deferred, the Seattle Mariners have broken their long standing playoff drought. They’ve come close before, as recently as last year, but this season was different. After their July hot streak and an equally good August, making the postseason seemed like an inevitability, even if there were some frayed nerves in September. Their playoff odds crossed the 90% threshold for good on August 25 and the rest of the regular season was spent jockeying for position in the Wild Card race.
Lookout Landing
Mariners final Wild Card round playoff roster released
The Seattle Mariners released their official playoff roster for the AL Wild Card round this morning. It features 12 pitchers and 14 position players. This doesn’t differ too dramatically from my projection from earlier this week, with essentially the only change being an additional pitcher in place of the injured Jesse Winker. The M’s had a few options to play with, including bringing up OF Cade Marlowe for his quasi-big league debut. Marlowe instead is on the taxi squad for the M’s, which is a matter of convenience more than certainty. Players can still be recalled from elsewhere, however given the challenges of travel and customs, this is likely it barring multiple injuries for the Wild Card round.
Lookout Landing
Playoff Teams Head to Head
Good evening. I was 10 years old when I witnessed the double. I stayed up every evening after homework at 16 thinking we would see an inevitable World Series only to be disappointed by Matt Hasselbecks’ inspiration for his infamous call against GB. If you don’t remember, Lou famously said after the game 4 loss in NY that there WOULD be a game 6 in Seattle. They lost the ALDS in 5.
Lookout Landing
A few words on faith, and the loss and finding of it
It’s 2 AM the night before the Mariners go back to the playoffs for the first time in two decades, and I can’t sleep. Not because I’m excited—although I am, probably, somewhere beneath the roiling fear and nervous anticipation. I’ve read all the predictions, and they are not good. Mike Petriello broke down who had the edge in the Mariners-Jays series and gave the Blue Jays the edge essentially everywhere except in pitching and center field; he did give the Mariners a pity edge at third base, but we all know he didn’t really mean it. The Vegas line has the Mariners as solid underdogs, at -135. Every one of those playoff bracket images that I saw online from non-Mariners fans had that annoying little blue bird advancing. Blue Jays fans—and columnists—are confident, buoyed by the fact that the Jays are playing more now like the team 14 of our staffers chose to win the AL East in our pre-season predictions article. (You can all thank Zach Mason for this bit of monkey paw-ism: “But if the Mariners finally make the playoffs and Canadians take over T-Mobile Park, I’m going to lose it.”) Spoiler alert: I’m losing it anyway.
Lookout Landing
Some Flowers for Luis Torrens
Anyone who’s followed the Mariners even casually this year knows it’s been a pretty wild season for Luis Torrens. After starting the season as one of three catchers on the Opening Day roster, his bat got off to a slow start - whether a bout of COVID in April was to blame or not, it took him until August 6th to notch his first homer of the season, one year after he bashed fifteen. Despite a season-ending injury to Tom Murphy, he saw his playing time dwindle as the summer marched on thanks to the emergence of Cal Raleigh. With the deadline acquisition of Curt Casali, even a 13th-inning walkoff hit against the Yankees wasn’t enough to save his spot on the roster, and he was designated for assignment on August 11th.
Lookout Landing
2022: Chart
George Kirby K/BB ratio: 6.05 (7th in MLB, min. 100 IP) Mariners with 20/20 seasons: 3 (Julio 28 HR/25 SB, Cal 27 HR/25 CS, Ty 20 HR/28 HBP) Mariners in top 10 in K%-BB% (min. 30 IP): 2 (Andrés Muñoz, 32.7% (3rd); Erik Swanson, 28.6% (10th)) Last time...
Lookout Landing
Steal That Look: We’re Going to the Playoffs Edition
Baseball players: they’re just like us. Except richer. And handsomer. And better dressed… okay, okay, I see your point. Please allow me to slightly rephrase. Baseball players: they’re somewhat like us. The good news is that I can help you move yourself up one of these scales;...
Lookout Landing
Scott Servais should win Manager of the Year
I’ve always been dubious of the real impact that a manager has on a baseball team’s success. There, I said it. It’s the players who make the biggest difference anyway, right? The tactics employed by a football coach seem self-evident; a creative offensive scheme or a stifling pass rush can make a huge impact. I think about Pete Carroll employing tall, lanky cornerbacks and a simple two-safety setup to wreak havoc for the better part of a decade.
Lookout Landing
Mariners shut out Toronto 4-0 for Seattle’s first postseason victory since 2001
Noelvi Marte spent August and September slashing .292/.397/.443 for Cincinnati’s High-A affiliate, good for a 138 wRC+. And I’m nothing but happy for him. The co-headliner in Seattle’s blockbuster trade-deadline deal for Luis Castillo can have a Hall of Fame career, and I’ll wish him nothing but the best. That’s because what Castillo gave me today was a gift I’ll treasure for the rest of my life: 7.1 innings of shutout baseball against one of the best hitting teams in the league to secure the Mariners’ first postseason victory since 2001.
