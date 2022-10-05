Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

