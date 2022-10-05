ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
CNBC

Bitcoin falls after the jobs report, but crypto prices show relative stability

The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. On Friday the Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, compared with the Dow...
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Danny Moses blasts the Fed for pumping up asset prices - and predicts markets won't bottom until meme stocks plunge

Danny Moses blasted the Fed for inflating asset prices for years and encouraging risktaking. The 'Big Short' investor predicted the stock market wouldn't bottom until meme stocks plummet. Moses also called out auditors and passive funds, and trumpeted gold's outlook. "The Big Short" investor Danny Moses has accused the Federal...
US News and World Report

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts

Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
CNBC

No reprieve for Asian currencies as Fed's rate hikes continue, EIU says

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, has strengthened by 15% since the beginning of the year. "We expect that the pressure facing Asian currencies will last for another quarter, if not longer," the Economist Intelligence Unit said. There is little risk of...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
thedefiant.io

MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds

The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M of USDC into U.S. treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
US News and World Report

China Forex Reserves Fall to $3.029 Trln in Sept

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August. China's "current account...
CoinDesk

Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes

On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
The Independent

Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength

The dollar started rising again on Thursday, after a few days of weakness, putting renewed pressure on a struggling pound, while stock markets across Europe struggled.By the end of the day, a pound could buy a little over $1.11, down by 1.7 per cent on the day. It marked a rough day for sterling, but also for the euro, which fell 0.6 per cent against the US currency.“Sterling has been under pressure over the course of the day, with dollar strength helping to weaken GBPUSD [the pound against sterling] after a week of upside,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst...
