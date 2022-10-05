ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Keys for the Detroit Lions to win against the Patriots

Key #1 Detroit Lions Must Contain the pass-rushing duoKey #2 Stuff the running backsKey #3 Attack the right tackleFinal Thoughts. After a crushing loss to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions return to the gridiron to face the New England Patriots. The pressure is on the coaching staff and the defense after giving up an embarrassing 48 points to Geno Smith. Luckily, this weaker Patriots offense should help the Lions get right, especially if starter Mac Jones is out. Defensively, the Patriots have some playmakers that can cause issues. Michigan native Matthew Judon and breakout defensive tackle Deatrich Wise create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Lions’ offense has enough juice to get the road win, but the defense will need to show up. Here is how the Lions can get the win on the road.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tigers part ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, make other coaching moves

Detroit — From a business perspective, changing the hitting coaches was a no-brainer. The Tigers, who scored the fewest runs, hit the fewest home runs and extra-base hits in baseball, were shut out a modern-day record 22 times and had the highest strikeout percentage and second-lowest walk rate in the American League, parted ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and reassigned assistant hitting coach Mike Hessman back into the player-development department.
DETROIT, MI
Bless You Boys

Off season calendar: Tigers face roster crunch in November

Shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, the major league baseball off season will begin in earnest. The Detroit Tigers are expected to have a turbulent off season, with plenty of changes to the 40 man roster as they recover from an abysmal performance in the 2022 season and retool their lineup for the 2023 season.
DETROIT, MI
#Lions#Seahawks#Patriots#American Football#Sports#The Detroit Lions
The Blade

Lions' No. 1 offense aiming to pounce on reeling Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday. Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points wasn’t enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week, dropping Detroit to 1-3 as it tries to avoid a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses. “We are as good as your record says (we) are,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “So maybe we’ve done some good things that reflect otherwise in some areas, but at the same time, it’s been three games not good enough, and one that was.”
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B.T. Potter puts Clemson up early

Clemson put the first points on the board tonight at Alumni Stadium in their matchup with Boston College. DJ Uiagalelei led the offense downfield on a nine-play 54-yard drive to set up a B.T. Potter 35-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. This score gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead though it could have been more. On third down, Uiagalelei delivered a beautiful ball to the back of the end zone to Beaux Collins, but Collins failed to secure the catch. Clemson wide receivers have been struggling to make plays at times this season. The junior quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards on the drive. List Three Tigers appear in the top 20 of this 2023 NFL mock draft  
CLEMSON, SC
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Glenn is not worried about being fired by Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions‘ defense has been horrific so far in 2022 and there are quite a few people who are pointing their fingers at defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he would be looking at everything, from coaches to players as he tried to determine the best route to take moving forward.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'It's gonna get better': Lions receiver Josh Reynolds not satisfied with breakout stretch

Allen Park — No Amon-Ra St. Brown, no DJ Chark, no D’Andre Swift. No problem. It wasn’t just a record-setting day from tight end T.J. Hockenson that kept the Lions afloat in Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit also got a strong performance from wide receiver Josh Reynolds, whom the team picked up off waivers near the end of last season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Watch: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into dustup at Warriors practice

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, two Golden State Warriors teammates who come from rival in-state programs in Michigan, had a dustup during practice Wednesday. Video obtained by TMZ offers a glimpse at the altercation. Green, who starred at Michigan State, apologized to the team a day after fighting with Poole,...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury status report for Week 5 vs. Patriots rules out 6 players

The Detroit Lions will be without a few players when they head to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5. Friday’s final injury report ruled out six injured Lions. Swift was not expected to play after also missing Week 4 with ankle and shoulder injuries. Cominsky was also expected to remain out after wrist surgery. Charles Harris progressively downgraded throughout the week with his groin injury.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense can't get any worse, right? Right?! Even though Mac Jones is a no-go for Sunday, seeing what the Patriots got out of Bailey Zappe last week is likely too much for the Lions' comfort, and if anything, facing a third-string quarterback in his first career start might add more pressure to the occasion. Perhaps it's because the bye week follows, but it really feels like this is the defense's last chance to prove that it doesn't plan on being a pushover all season. That said, given the tandem of hitting rock bottom last week and Dan Campbell's understanding of how much this game means for the fanbase on a personal level, expect them to bring the heat that's been absent all season. Lions, 31-27.
Detroit, MI

