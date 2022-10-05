Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
5 Detroit Lions, including Frank Ragnow return to practice
When it comes to injuries, the Detroit Lions have not been too lucky so far this season and the hope is that they can get healthy sooner than later. This coming weekend, the Lions will take on the New England Patriots and they will need all hands on deck if they want to avoid falling to 1-4 on the season.
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Keys for the Detroit Lions to win against the Patriots
Key #1 Detroit Lions Must Contain the pass-rushing duoKey #2 Stuff the running backsKey #3 Attack the right tackleFinal Thoughts. After a crushing loss to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions return to the gridiron to face the New England Patriots. The pressure is on the coaching staff and the defense after giving up an embarrassing 48 points to Geno Smith. Luckily, this weaker Patriots offense should help the Lions get right, especially if starter Mac Jones is out. Defensively, the Patriots have some playmakers that can cause issues. Michigan native Matthew Judon and breakout defensive tackle Deatrich Wise create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Despite this, the Lions’ offense has enough juice to get the road win, but the defense will need to show up. Here is how the Lions can get the win on the road.
Detroit News
Tigers part ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, make other coaching moves
Detroit — From a business perspective, changing the hitting coaches was a no-brainer. The Tigers, who scored the fewest runs, hit the fewest home runs and extra-base hits in baseball, were shut out a modern-day record 22 times and had the highest strikeout percentage and second-lowest walk rate in the American League, parted ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and reassigned assistant hitting coach Mike Hessman back into the player-development department.
Bless You Boys
Off season calendar: Tigers face roster crunch in November
Shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, the major league baseball off season will begin in earnest. The Detroit Tigers are expected to have a turbulent off season, with plenty of changes to the 40 man roster as they recover from an abysmal performance in the 2022 season and retool their lineup for the 2023 season.
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh not returning after two seasons
Manager A.J. Hinch refused to shake up his coaching staff during the season, claiming the 24-hour news cycle wouldn't fix the problem. But the Detroit Tigers' offense, churning out historically bad results, never improved. Hinch wouldn't budge from his midseason stance. On Friday, the inevitable happened. The Tigers announced that hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions
Quintez Cephus gets bad newsWhat this means for Quintez Cephus. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would play a role in the Detroit Lions‘ offense. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. Just moments ago, the Lions announced a handful of roster moves,...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Foxboro. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below. The Detroit Lions have struggled...
Lions' No. 1 offense aiming to pounce on reeling Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday. Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points wasn’t enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week, dropping Detroit to 1-3 as it tries to avoid a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses. “We are as good as your record says (we) are,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “So maybe we’ve done some good things that reflect otherwise in some areas, but at the same time, it’s been three games not good enough, and one that was.”
B.T. Potter puts Clemson up early
Clemson put the first points on the board tonight at Alumni Stadium in their matchup with Boston College. DJ Uiagalelei led the offense downfield on a nine-play 54-yard drive to set up a B.T. Potter 35-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. This score gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead though it could have been more. On third down, Uiagalelei delivered a beautiful ball to the back of the end zone to Beaux Collins, but Collins failed to secure the catch. Clemson wide receivers have been struggling to make plays at times this season. The junior quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards on the drive. List Three Tigers appear in the top 20 of this 2023 NFL mock draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
Aaron Glenn is not worried about being fired by Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions‘ defense has been horrific so far in 2022 and there are quite a few people who are pointing their fingers at defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he would be looking at everything, from coaches to players as he tried to determine the best route to take moving forward.
Detroit News
'It's gonna get better': Lions receiver Josh Reynolds not satisfied with breakout stretch
Allen Park — No Amon-Ra St. Brown, no DJ Chark, no D’Andre Swift. No problem. It wasn’t just a record-setting day from tight end T.J. Hockenson that kept the Lions afloat in Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit also got a strong performance from wide receiver Josh Reynolds, whom the team picked up off waivers near the end of last season.
Detroit News
Pius Suter prepared to play any role asked for Red Wings after wave of roster changes
Detroit — There have been changes galore on the Red Wings this season, with new faces all around the locker room, and it really took forward Pius Suter by storm early in training camp. Suter is only in his second season with the Wings, but the changes were still...
Detroit News
Watch: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into dustup at Warriors practice
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, two Golden State Warriors teammates who come from rival in-state programs in Michigan, had a dustup during practice Wednesday. Video obtained by TMZ offers a glimpse at the altercation. Green, who starred at Michigan State, apologized to the team a day after fighting with Poole,...
Lions final injury status report for Week 5 vs. Patriots rules out 6 players
The Detroit Lions will be without a few players when they head to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5. Friday’s final injury report ruled out six injured Lions. Swift was not expected to play after also missing Week 4 with ankle and shoulder injuries. Cominsky was also expected to remain out after wrist surgery. Charles Harris progressively downgraded throughout the week with his groin injury.
Detroit News
Predictions: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense can't get any worse, right? Right?! Even though Mac Jones is a no-go for Sunday, seeing what the Patriots got out of Bailey Zappe last week is likely too much for the Lions' comfort, and if anything, facing a third-string quarterback in his first career start might add more pressure to the occasion. Perhaps it's because the bye week follows, but it really feels like this is the defense's last chance to prove that it doesn't plan on being a pushover all season. That said, given the tandem of hitting rock bottom last week and Dan Campbell's understanding of how much this game means for the fanbase on a personal level, expect them to bring the heat that's been absent all season. Lions, 31-27.
Comments / 0