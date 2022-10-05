New EV Charging Firm FLO in Auburn Hills to Produce 250,000 Chargers

FLO, a North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company based in Quebec, Canada, cut the ribbon on its first U.S. facility located in Auburn Hills to allow FLO to bring more than 250,000 EV chargers to American drivers and create 730 direct, indirect, and induced jobs by 2028, including 133 jobs in 2023.

“There is no better location for FLO to plant roots in the U.S. than Michigan — the birthplace of the American auto industry,” says Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of FLO. “Our new facility will establish FLO’s American operational foothold, helping us to create jobs, strengthen charging infrastructure, and meet the charging needs of EV drivers nationwide.

“Michigan has created a clear roadmap for success for EV charging companies like FLO, providing funding and launching initiatives aimed at expanding charging access and accelerating EV adoption. We look forward to building the efficient, reliable, and safe charging network of tomorrow, right here in Michigan.”

The facility’s testing lab will position FLO to build chargers designed for compatibility with new EVs coming off nearby production lines. The testing lab underscores FLO’s commitment to investing in technological innovation in Michigan and ensuring that FLO customers have access to an easy and reliable charging experience.

“The Auburn Hills community welcomes FLO and the hundreds of jobs they’ll generate for our residents,” says Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel. “Auburn Hills has been on the cutting edge of the automotive industry for decades, and this new facility will help us embrace the transition to electric and the future of the industry.”

The facility is slated to start production later this year and will continue scaling up its workforce and production. An economic report released by BW Research estimates the facility will generate $51.7 million in labor income for Michigan workers that benefit from the construction and operations of the facility.

It is projected to generate $134 million in revenue from sales of EV chargers and $76 million in gross state product in the state of Michigan by 2028.

“GM is working toward an all-electric future, which requires accessible and reliable charging infrastructure. We appreciate FLO’s collaboration with us to make charging access more widespread,” says Hoss Hassani, vice president of EV ecosystem at General Motors Co. in Detroit. “Their new Auburn Hills facility will strengthen this collaboration as we work to help build a North American EV charging supply chain and put everyone in an EV.”

