Stuttgart, AR

ualrpublicradio.org

Candidates for mayor of Little Rock to participate in debate

The Central Arkansas Library System, KUAR and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County will host a debate Monday evening with the candidates running for mayor of Little Rock. All four candidates in the contentious race have committed to participate. Incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who was elected in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas agriculture connected to $2.8B USDA Climate-Smart Commodities initiative

HUMNOKE, Ark. — Arkansas has connections to several projects being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.8 billion Climate-Smart Commodities program aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, improving carbon storage and developing new revenue streams for small and underserved farmers. USDA on Sept. 14 unveiled the 70 projects...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart, AR
Stuttgart, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Voters to decide constitutional changes in November

Important positions such as governor and secretary of state are on the Arkansas ballot this year, but voters should also know about the policy decisions they’re being asked to make via constitutional amendments on the November 8 ballot. Arkansas voters have a free resource available to learn more about...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Madison Page joins Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett

Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett has added Madison Page as a loan assistant to its staff. She was formerly an office manager with Ag Resource Management in Stuttgart. Page attended Phillips Community College and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Stone Bank has...
GILLETT, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens

City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
multihousingnews.com

Moline Investment Buys Arkansas LIHTC Property

Arrington Apartments last traded in 2001. Moline Investment Management has acquired Arrington Apartments, a 156-unit mature LIHTC community in North Little Rock, Ark. The property was sold by a local LIHTC developer and private owner. Arrington Apartments last traded in 2001 for $3.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Charlie...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Native Plant Society to hold meeting in Stuttgart this weekend

The Arkansas Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Joe Ledvina, the president-elect of the ANPS, said there will be a plant auction, a keynote speaker, field trips, and potluck dinners. “This is our...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration for Ricebirds Cheer Clinic closes Friday

Signups for the Ricebirds Cheer Clinic for students in kindergarten through sixth grade are this week. The Pee Wee Cheer Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 24, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Participants will meet at the George Burke Fieldhouse in Stuttgart. Laura Saranie,...
STUTTGART, AR
talkbusiness.net

Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success

Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Events continue despite LITFest cancellation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

