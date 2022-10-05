Read full article on original website
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Candidates for mayor of Little Rock to participate in debate
The Central Arkansas Library System, KUAR and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County will host a debate Monday evening with the candidates running for mayor of Little Rock. All four candidates in the contentious race have committed to participate. Incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who was elected in...
KATV
'Educate more nurses:' UAPB plans to add more resources after $1.1 million gift
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this week received one of its largest donations in school history from CHI St. Vincent. The program's chairperson, Diann Williams told KATV she was very elated and couldn't wait to share the news with faculty and students.
Three candidates for mayor visited southwest Little Rock to speak to the community
Three of the men looking to be Little Rock’s mayor sat in front of a crowd Wednesday night in the Southwest community.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas agriculture connected to $2.8B USDA Climate-Smart Commodities initiative
HUMNOKE, Ark. — Arkansas has connections to several projects being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.8 billion Climate-Smart Commodities program aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, improving carbon storage and developing new revenue streams for small and underserved farmers. USDA on Sept. 14 unveiled the 70 projects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Voters to decide constitutional changes in November
Important positions such as governor and secretary of state are on the Arkansas ballot this year, but voters should also know about the policy decisions they’re being asked to make via constitutional amendments on the November 8 ballot. Arkansas voters have a free resource available to learn more about...
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Madison Page joins Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett
Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett has added Madison Page as a loan assistant to its staff. She was formerly an office manager with Ag Resource Management in Stuttgart. Page attended Phillips Community College and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Stone Bank has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens
City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
multihousingnews.com
Moline Investment Buys Arkansas LIHTC Property
Arrington Apartments last traded in 2001. Moline Investment Management has acquired Arrington Apartments, a 156-unit mature LIHTC community in North Little Rock, Ark. The property was sold by a local LIHTC developer and private owner. Arrington Apartments last traded in 2001 for $3.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Charlie...
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Native Plant Society to hold meeting in Stuttgart this weekend
The Arkansas Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Joe Ledvina, the president-elect of the ANPS, said there will be a plant auction, a keynote speaker, field trips, and potluck dinners. “This is our...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Registration for Ricebirds Cheer Clinic closes Friday
Signups for the Ricebirds Cheer Clinic for students in kindergarten through sixth grade are this week. The Pee Wee Cheer Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 24, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Participants will meet at the George Burke Fieldhouse in Stuttgart. Laura Saranie,...
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders meets supporters at first event since surgery
Candidates for Arkansas Governor are making the final push as the November election date inches closer.
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
Events continue despite LITFest cancellation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Comments / 0