I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
