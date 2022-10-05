ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more. … This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But...
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
One of the most moving and emotional accounts on TikTok has long been Brandy.N.Kyle, an account which was primarily used to document Brandy's terminal cancer diagnosis and her husband Kyle's efforts to support her. Brandy posted a number of videos in which she documented her struggle, but just recently, a video was posted which confirms that Brandy has died. In the video, which Brandy filmed before her death, she expresses gratitude for the community she found on TikTok.
Fans of [SPOILER] Are Threatening to Boycott 'Chicago Fire' Following Unexpected Death

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 3, "Completely Shattered." Chicago Fire is down another cast member. The NBC series has a reputation for killing off characters, especially during the height of their popularity, and that trend continued in the October 5 episode entitled "Completely Shattered." When Firehouse 51 rallied together to battle a movie theater blaze, one character didn't make it out alive.
ABC’s newest star-studded crime drama is here. Starring Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry, Alaska Daily follows disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who’s looking for a fresh start after her career takes a turn for the worse. It's not until she’s approached by her former boss that she...
Oct. 7 was one helluva flashback Friday for Netflix viewers. More than a decade after the series went off air, the streaming service brought The Mole back to the small screen. The reality TV competition sees 12 contestants go head to head in a series of challenges that test their physical endurance. But The Mole is also a mind game. Among the competitors is a traitor put in place to sabotage their success.
