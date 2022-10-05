Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Constance Wu Says Simu Liu Apologized After Mocking Her at a Gala to Honor Asian Americans
Constance Wu is opening up about being mocked in public for her controversial tweets. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the 40-year-old actress claimed that, at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala, which came months after she nearly attempted suicide, she was mocked by host Simu Liu for her tweets bemoaning Fresh Off the Boat's renewal.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
Michael Douglas Snapped a Leggy, Ethereal Shot of Catherine Zeta-Jones & He’s Officially Instagram Husband Status
Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her husband’s camera skills on Instagram, and we’ve got to hand it to him — Michael Douglas captured her ethereal essence from head-to-toe as only the best IG husbands can. Currently vacationing in Marrakech, Morocco, Douglas photographed Zeta-Jones relaxing on an outdoor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim
Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more. … This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But...
Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over. Ahead of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hilary Swank Called Her Second Wedding “Timeless” — Who Is Her Husband?
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has never shied away from creating versatile characters. Since her breakout role in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, she has continued keeping us guessing on what she’ll do next. Throughout the years, Hilary has played everything from a compassionate teacher in Freedom Writers to...
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was cancelled for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' insists she will continue to 'say what she thinks' and is happy to 'accept the consequences'
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show
Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
Kim Kardashian's Eating Habits on 'The Kardashians' Have Twitter Abuzz
While no one has the right to judge another for their eating habits or what they prefer to splurge on as a special meal, it's hard to deny the flurry of conversations after Kim Kardashian mentioned being a "flexitarian" in the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians. Mostly, people want to know if that's even a real thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Licorice Pizza star Skyler Gisondo is suing film's hairstylist Lori Guidroz for allegedly giving him a botched MASSAGE on set that left him injured
Skyler Gisondo is taking hairstylist Lori Guidroz to court over claims that she caused severe injury to his neck while working on the set of Licorice Pizza. The actor, 26, alleges that the stylist was supposed to do his hair and makeup for the 2021 film, but ended up giving him a massage.
Brandy.N.Kyle's TikTok Fans Are in Mourning Following News of Brandy's Death
One of the most moving and emotional accounts on TikTok has long been Brandy.N.Kyle, an account which was primarily used to document Brandy's terminal cancer diagnosis and her husband Kyle's efforts to support her. Brandy posted a number of videos in which she documented her struggle, but just recently, a video was posted which confirms that Brandy has died. In the video, which Brandy filmed before her death, she expresses gratitude for the community she found on TikTok.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Taylor Ann Green Opened up About Her Older Sister's Health During the 'Southern Charm' Reunion
The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion featured plenty of drama and disagreements among the Charmers, but it also highlighted a few poignant and emotional moments along the way. During Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Oct. 6, longtime star Austen Kroll talked about his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gerard Butler's 'Last Seen Alive' Character Sounds Scottish and American All at Once
The premise of the film Last Seen Alive is terrifying — a husband and wife make a routine stop at a gas station. The wife goes into the store to buy a snack and never returns to the car. Article continues below advertisement. But you know what we're more...
Fans of [SPOILER] Are Threatening to Boycott 'Chicago Fire' Following Unexpected Death
WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 3, "Completely Shattered." Chicago Fire is down another cast member. The NBC series has a reputation for killing off characters, especially during the height of their popularity, and that trend continued in the October 5 episode entitled "Completely Shattered." When Firehouse 51 rallied together to battle a movie theater blaze, one character didn't make it out alive.
ABC's 'Alaska Daily' Wasn't Primarily Filmed in Alaska
ABC’s newest star-studded crime drama is here. Starring Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry, Alaska Daily follows disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who’s looking for a fresh start after her career takes a turn for the worse. It's not until she’s approached by her former boss that she...
Has 'The Mole' Been Canceled or Renewed? Here's What We Know!
Oct. 7 was one helluva flashback Friday for Netflix viewers. More than a decade after the series went off air, the streaming service brought The Mole back to the small screen. The reality TV competition sees 12 contestants go head to head in a series of challenges that test their physical endurance. But The Mole is also a mind game. Among the competitors is a traitor put in place to sabotage their success.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1