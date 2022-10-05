ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NJ.com

Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency

Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s dreadful season capped off with this embarrassing stat

Joey Gallo’s dreadful 2022 performance capped off with new embarrassing stat. Perhaps no player in the major leagues was thrown into the spotlight in a negative way more than Joey Gallo was during the 2022 regular season. Gallo, 28, is known for possessing arguably the most powerful bat in...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Distractify

French Basketballer Steeve Ho You Fat Went Viral Overnight for His Last Name

Although the NBA preseason is in full swing, all eyes are on the French professional league known as LNB Pro A. On Oct. 4, an exhibition game between the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92 dominated social media, thanks to one star athlete on the latter team. No, we're not talking about Victor Wembanyama, who will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft; we're talking about, wait for it ... Steeve Ho You Fat.
NBA
The Associated Press

Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach after joining the Tigers’ coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.
DETROIT, MI
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs

Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
SEATTLE, WA
