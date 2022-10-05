ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Schools adopts early start calendar

The Stanly County School Board voted Tuesday to start classes in early August next year, going against the state’s school calendar law. In 2004, the General Assembly passed a school calendar law mandating the opening date for students should be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26, and the closing date for students should be no later than the Friday closest to June 11. The impetus for the law was to prolong tourism in districts along the coast.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Government
Union County, NC
Education
Raleigh News & Observer

Democrat Jeff Jackson requests investigation into GOP opponent’s voter registration

Democratic congressional nominee Jeff Jackson on Thursday asked the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to investigate whether his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan is fraudulently registered to vote in Mecklenburg County. Jackson and Harrigan are competing for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#It Infrastructure#Aging#Linus K12#Linus High School#Linus Elementary
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?

An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius road to close for crosswalk installation

CORNELIUS – Part of Westmoreland Road will be closed next week due to the installation of a new crosswalk and signal lights to aid in pedestrian safety. The J.D. Goodrum construction company is installing a mid-block crosswalk with HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) signal lights that will serve as a connection between Phase I and Phase II of McDowell Creek Greenway. Westmoreland will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between U.S. 21 and West Catawba Avenue.
CORNELIUS, NC
cn2.com

Indian Land Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Center

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land now has a new Recreation Center. The athletic facility located on Charlotte Highway was recently renovated and now offers a space to play basket ball, volleyball, or just hang out. While the new rec center is up and operational, there are...
INDIAN LAND, SC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
wccbcharlotte.com

Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy