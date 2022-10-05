Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Md. man charged in connection to May fatal shooting in Prince George's County
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in May. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights, police said. The victim from the May incident was 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville, officials said.
foxbaltimore.com
Pocket-picking fugitive wanted in robbery, assault| Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman inside a Baltimore convenience store. It was September 18, 2022. The woman walked into Carroll Motor Fuels on Pulaski Highway to use the ATM. Unaware, investigators say,...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
foxbaltimore.com
Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County veteran officer suspended, charged with DUI, other traffic charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County was administratively suspended with pay after driving under the influence. According to police, at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in a parking lot at 575 East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie. Once on the scene, officers located...
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Howard County Friday night, police say
HOWARD CO (WBFF — A man was shot and killed in Columbia on Friday night, according to Howard County Police Department. Officers were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road at around 8:17 p.m. to a report of a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
foxbaltimore.com
MSPAC performed aerial hoist rescue for injured hunter in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue early Friday morning in Howard County. Police said the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested MSPAC at approximately 8 a.m. for a hunter who had fallen 20 to 30 feet from a tree in a remote and wooded area of Cascade Falls Trail.
Attempted stabbing inside Frederick school cafeteria, student in custody
A student is in police custody after allegedly trying to stab multiple people inside a school cafeteria in Frederick.
foxbaltimore.com
CAPTURED | Fugitive sought in love story turned attempted murder in custody, officials say
After months on the run, the fugitive wanted in a love story turned case of attempted murder is now in custody. Samal Chavis, 38, of Baltimore was arrested and taken into custody during a warrant sweep in Baltimore, the US Marshals Service confirmed. Chavis was featured on Maryland's Most Wanted...
Police make arrest after parent, students fight at Mervo
A Baltimore City parent faces assault charges after allegedly getting into a fight with students at Mervo Thursday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old girl charged after pulling knife inside Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is charged after she allegedly pulled a knife during a fight inside Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland Friday. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner saw two girls fighting in the school cafeteria.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Release Identity Of Person Killed In Pedestrian Fatal
Two others who were injured were taken to Shock Trauma. Frederick, Md (KM Frederick Police have released the name of the person who was struck and killed by a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. She is Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. Authorities say at around 4:30 PM, they responded to Hillcrest...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
foxbaltimore.com
More parents take on vicious viral fights this week in Baltimore County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Extreme fight videos were posted on social media including several that FOX45 News could not show including a brutal three-girl brawl and a student partially stripped of her clothes inside Towson High School this week. Another violent video was posted on Snapchat Friday from inside Dulaney...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot during robbery in south Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot last night during a robbery in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue just after 10:15 p.m. on October 6 for a report of a shooting. Officers say they found a...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
foxbaltimore.com
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
