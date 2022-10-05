ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwood, MD

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
foxbaltimore.com

Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Howard County Friday night, police say

HOWARD CO (WBFF — A man was shot and killed in Columbia on Friday night, according to Howard County Police Department. Officers were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road at around 8:17 p.m. to a report of a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
foxbaltimore.com

MSPAC performed aerial hoist rescue for injured hunter in Ellicott City

Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue early Friday morning in Howard County. Police said the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested MSPAC at approximately 8 a.m. for a hunter who had fallen 20 to 30 feet from a tree in a remote and wooded area of Cascade Falls Trail.
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot during robbery in south Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot last night during a robbery in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue just after 10:15 p.m. on October 6 for a report of a shooting. Officers say they found a...
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
