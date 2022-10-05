ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Orange County Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years this Weekend

I live pretty far from Monroe in Orange County these days, but sometimes I wish I lived closer. Mostly because one of my favorite and most fun restaurants happens to be in Monroe. I’ve been going to The Captain’s Table in Monroe for years. Actually, decades. This weekend The Captain’s Table celebrates 50 years of serving Orange County and beyond. Great food, live music, fun times at the bar. That’;s what keeps everyone coming back.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hvmag.com

Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall

Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Unrest at Kingston Library over appropriate behavior leads to physical altercation

Editor’s Note: ‘Between the Lines’ is a new column featuring a “fresh take” on area news. Mayhem erupted in the halls of the Kingston Library during the final minutes of last night’s referendum on whether to burden city residents with an additional tax levy. Candidates for the board of trustees Suzie Loudermilk and Gretchen Von Luben had held differing opinions regarding the philosophy of writer Brett Easton Ellis.
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza

Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley

We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York

What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Hudson Valley Post

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown

A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NYACK, NY
talkofthesound.com

In First for Westchester, New Rochelle Woman Resentenced Under New Domestic Violence Survivor Law

WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 7, 2022) – The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has, for the first time, consented to the resentencing of a domestic violence survivor under New York State’s 2019 Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA), which gives the court discretion to resentence defendants who suffered sexual, psychological or physical abuse that significantly contributed to their criminal conduct.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

