Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Donations Being Accepted for 2022 Shop with a Cop Program

Donations are being accepted now for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office 2022 “Shop with a Cop” program. The annual event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1025 South Main Street in Kenton on December 3. It allows children from Hardin County to spend...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program

LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ada Herald

Ada in a Pickle

As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Minutes from Ag Society October Meeting Released

The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, October 5, 2022, for their October monthly board meeting. Thirteen directors and fourteen guests were present. Brad Murphy, Board President, called the meeting to order. Max Trachsel, representing the Hardin County Council on Aging, spoke on the Senior Renewable Tax Levy. Rusty Bingham...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
#Peer Support
wktn.com

Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions

The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
FOREST, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
LIMA, OH
multifamilybiz.com

Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket

COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Crash Injures One Person in Ada

One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
ADA, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus

When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

I-270 reopened after emergency utility repairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: All lanes of I-270 have reopened after emergency utility repairs were made. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270 will close in both directions at 8 p.m. Thursday between I-670 and I-70 for emergency utility repairs. The closure will include all ramps between both...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Committee To Consider New Parking Lot For City Hall

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council Public Safety/Service Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday prior to the regular session of the Marysville City Council meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. On the agenda for the Public Safety/Service Committee will be a review of the schematic for the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash

An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
KENTON, OH

