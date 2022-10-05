Read full article on original website
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022
2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
Harley Quinn Animated Series to Get 'A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special'
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is coming to HBO Max in February. The holiday special will "feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year," according to HBO.
The Midnight Club: Season 1 - Review
Mike Flanagan has developed a body of work for Netflix that has left fans chilled to their bones year after year. Since his first series for the streaming platform, The Haunting of Hill House, the writer and director has proven his understanding of emotional gut punches and nuanced storytelling that have left all of us on the edge of our seats waiting for more. The Midnight Club doesn’t live up to his former efforts in nuance or overall narrative quality, but it’s not without its merits.
Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Will Arrive in 2023 With Joel McHale Returning As Johnny Cage
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match has officially been announced for 2023 and it will see Joel McHale returning as the voice of Johnny Cage. The news was announced during the New York Comic Con panel for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and arrived the same day that Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Series producer Rick Morales was on hand to confirm that Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match will be the fourth entry in the animated film series.
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Super7's Disney, Transformers and Power Rangers Figures
Click through to see the impressive and diverse lineup of collectibles from Super7's NYCC booth. (Photos by Tyler Robertson)
Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too
Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Marvel's Statues, Props and Action Figures
Click through for a look at the statues, props and action figures on display at Marvel's NYCC both. (Photos by Scott Collura)
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
Justice League Snyder Cut: All the Known Differences From the Theatrical Version
From new visuals, character designs, and actual characters to deleted story scenes put back in their proper place, the Snyder Cut of Justice League will make for a more substantial film. One that more reflects the tonal template that began with Man of Steel and continued with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
NYCC 2022 Gallery: NECA's TMNT and Gargoyles Figures
Click through for a closer look at NECA's incredible Gargoyles and TMNT figures on display at NYCC. (Photos by Bob Marshall & Tyler Robertson)
Marvel's Joe Quesada Makes Surprise Return to DC Comics | NYCC 2022
Marvel's Joe Quesada recently ended his long tenure at the company after serving first as Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics and then executive vice president and creative director for Marvel Entertainment. So where does a Marvel icon go from there? Why, to DC Comics, of course. DC made the surprise announcement...
New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale Teaser Hints at Major Revelations
Some of the major threads raised in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be coming to a head in the finale, if a new teaser released today during New York Comic Con today is any indication. This new look contains some old footage,...
memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger
Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger. Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play, and it’s the next player’s turn.
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
Werewolf by Night Review
Werewolf by Night will be streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 7, 2022. It was a dark and stormy night at Bloodstone Manor… if you recognize that cliche, you might also recognize the well-worn premise of Werewolf by Night, a stylish homage to the classic Universal monster movies from the 1930s and 40s. But while Universal itself has faltered in bringing its monsters back to the big screen, Werewolf by Night is a mesmerising celebration of everything those classic horrors were all about.
These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022
There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
