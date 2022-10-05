ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Watch BTS Hilariously Try 'Flying Yoga' For The First Time

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMxpx_0iN4ARxU00
Photo: BTS

BTS are thinking about what's next for the group and they have some wild ideas. During a teaser for an upcoming episode of their popular variety series, Run BTS , the group is seen brainstorming ideas for what they should film for the show.

As they throw out ideas like "farming," "going on a food tour," "pole dancing," and "fencing," the group finally settles on Jung Kook 's idea: "flying yoga." The video then cuts to Jin , Suga , J-Hope , RM , Jimin , V , and Jung Kook sitting in a room, holding onto purple silk fabric hanging from the ceiling. BTS laughs and jokes around as they struggle through the aerial silk class making this upcoming episode a must-see.

The group announced the return of RUN BTS on August 1. “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us," they said in an announcement video. “We hope you’ll look forward to it.” According to Billboard , their web series has posted over 150 episodes so far since premiering in August 2015. The newest episode will air on October 11th through Weverse and VLive and will later be available to watch on YouTube.

BTS and the Army are also gearing up for the group's first live concert since announcing a brief break to focus on solo projects. On October 15th BTS will reunite for a free concert at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan . For those not in Busan, the concert will live stream at 6:00 P.M. on October 15th on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW, with more details on the event to be announced later.

