As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
99% of Florida's power restored after Hurricane Ian, governor says
Florida's governor on Friday said more than 99% of the state's residents have their power back after Hurricane Ian hammered the peninsula last week. Speaking in Daytona Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis said only parts of Lee County are still powerless, including Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, which will both require complete rebuilds of their electrical infrastructure.
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives Hurricane Ian recovery update in Daytona Beach
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday is giving an update on the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The governor is speaking at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. Joining DeSantis is Shawn Hamilton, the secretary of Florida's Department of...
Gov. DeSantis provides latest updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Governor Ron DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts from Fort Myers on Saturday. He was joined by local officials to announce that access has been cleared for residents to return to Fort Myers Beach. "And so as of 7am This morning, the first group of residents did return...
'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof in southwest Florida to provide temporary tarp-like coverings to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The service is free to homeowners in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, and DeSoto counties. The initial sign-up period...
Specialized wine bottles honor WWII vet's legacy
There are more than 1.4 million veterans here in Florida. Showing respect to our oldest vets locally is a big mission of Honor Flight South Florida. They fly vets to war monuments in Washington D.C. for free and a new mission to help fund that comes through bottles of wine featuring world war two veterans on the label.
1.8% of Florida's population remains powerless, Gov. Ron DeSantis says
One week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida and knocked out power to more than 2 million residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday just 1.8% of the state's population remains in the dark. Speaking at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County, DeSantis said roughly 200,000 residents are powerless...
Reentry Summit works to reintegrate inmates after prison release
President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people convicted federally of simple marijuana possession charges, putting a spotlight on the barriers inmates face when they are released from prison. From housing to employment, mental health care and overall reintegration into society — there is no shortage of obstacles. WPTV...
7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys
Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key. Linhardt said a female's body was...
