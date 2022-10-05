ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Most Popular Halloween Candy

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2aqv_0iN49d1i00
Photo: Getty Images

It is spooky season and Halloween is just around the corner. Nothing helps ring in the holiday quite like a sweet treat that is almost impossible to enjoy in small quantities. Though Halloween candy is particularly popular among children who participate in trick-or-treating, the classic staples that come to stores every October are loved by all. From jack-o-lantern shaped Reese’s to classic candy corn, each state has their preference. The most popular Halloween candy in your state might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by candystore.com , the most popular Halloween candy in California are Reeses Cups.

This is what candystore.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular halloween candy in the entire state:

"According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year! That's a new all time high. We are back baby! We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That's why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 15 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions. Then we charted the best sellers in every state for Halloween. And we present it to you in the above futuristic interactive map of the most popular Halloween candy."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

These Halloween costumes from real TODAY fans are spooky good

With Halloween approaching, TODAY invited families to share photos of amazing costumes from this year or years gone by. Store-bought? Fine! DIY all the way? Also great! We just wanted to see your creations and hear a little bit about how you came up with them in order to get in the spooky spirit.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Parade

Martha Stewart Launches Spooky Candle Just in Time for Halloween

Martha Stewart is cornering another market with her new collaboration with the canned water brand Liquid Death, and it's come just in time for Spooky Season. Introducing the Dismembered Moments Luxury Candle: a creepy black candle with a red wick in the shape of a dismembered hand—protruding radius, ulna and all—clutching a can of Liquid Death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Corn#Canada#Business Industry#Linus Business
WDW News Today

NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
TRAVEL
KDKA News Radio

Mom warns Hocus Pocus 2 will 'unleash hell on your kids'

A mom in Texas is warning parents not to let their children watch the new Disney movie "Hocus Pocus 2," saying they will "unleash hell" on their kids. Jamie Gooch, 33, went viral on social media after encouraging mothers to be the "gatekeepers" of their homes and monitor what their children watch on TV. That includes the PG-rated sequel to the Halloween cult classic "Hocus Pocus."
TEXAS STATE
Parade

These 45 Book Character Costumes Will Provide Some Truly Novel Halloween Style Ideas

Is there anything better than cozying up with a good book? We think not, but the next best thing might be dressing the part of your favorite heroes and heroines from the page. Book characters make ideal costumes because they're a little unexpected, they start great conversations and they can be worn for many occasions all year round—and we've got the best book character costumes for you!
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
WDW News Today

New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Mad Hatter Teacup Mug at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Alice in Wonderland” Mad Hatter teacup mug is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in China Closet. Mad Hatter Teacup – $27.99. This stoneware teacup is topped with a domed lid...
TRAVEL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy