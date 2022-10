For Margarita Cabrera, art is just as much about the community around her as it is her own expression. Her four projects on display as part of Margarita Cabrera: Blurring Borders, at the McNay Art Museum Oct. 6-Jan. 22, 2023, each address the immigrant experience and border relations while celebrating Mexican heritage. And though the subjects are personal and important, Cabrera’s art is engaging and fun, relying on textile sculptures, video and even augmented reality to engage the viewer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO