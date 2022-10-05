Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two Rapid City police officers involved in a deadly July 26 shooting were “justified in using lethal force,” according to an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. “There was a clear danger to the public. There was clear danger to...
kotatv.com
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
sgfcitizen.org
Victim named in car-pedestrian fatality; crash remains under investigation
Springfield police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Ronnie Highbear, 35, was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east near the Fremont Avenue intersection. The Nissan Rogue that struck Highbear on Oct. 4 at about...
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksgf.com
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
kotatv.com
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
KELOLAND TV
10-year-old missing boy located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
KEVN
Area Law Enforcement sees a rise in Fentanyl Abuse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a Big City problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets. in 2020, the United...
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City man pleads guilty to drug charges in Scotts Bluff County District Court
GERING, Neb. -- A South Dakota man facing drug charges in the Nebraska Panhandle has pleaded guilty to three felony counts in Scotts Bluff County District Court. 25-year-old Chazz Litz, of Rapid City, reached a plea deal late last month, according to court documents. He was initially arrested in May after Scottsbluff Police discovered him passed out in the driver's seat of a pickup in a Scottsbluff gas station parking lot.
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
kotatv.com
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
newscenter1.tv
Check out how some Rapid City college students got out of the classroom to work with local law enforcement officials
RAPID CITY,S.D. – Unless it is found in Rapid City’s Art Alley, graffiti is considered to be vandalism. In the state of South Dakota, vandalism and intentional damage to property can be anywhere from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 2 felony depending on the damage costs. In a special partnership, the Rapid City Police Department and college students came together to help remove some of the tags.
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Black Hills Pioneer
Summerset to contract with Sturgis for animal shelter services
STURGIS — The city of Summerset will contract with the city of Sturgis to provide animal shelter services. This news comes at a time when the city is working to expand its cat section of the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter at 1140 Otter Rd.
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
newscenter1.tv
Why did South Dakota Mines receive a grant for $120,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since 2004, The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has been giving grants to South Dakota Mines for the purpose of training people on mine safety. Since then, 4,500 people have gone through the program. What is MSHA?. The Mine Safety and Health Administration has...
Comments / 3