Cindy Gail Duncan, age 49, of Lester, West Virginia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Christiansburg, Virginia. Cindy was born February 22, 1973 in Beckley, West Virginia, to Russell and Myrtle Goff. When Cindy wasn’t caring for her family she was spending time in her garden. She enjoyed relaxing and listening to good music in her spare time. Her personality and the love she spread will surly be missed.

LESTER, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO