Connecticut State

darientimes.com

Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk

As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Sale of MMH, RGH to Yale goes through

Yale New Haven Health has reached an agreement to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., including Rockville General Hospital in Vernon and Manchester Memorial Hospital, returning the hospitals to not-for-profit status, the companies announced today. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets,...
VERNON, CT

