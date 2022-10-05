Read full article on original website
Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk
As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
