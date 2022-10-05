Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Ian debris collection begins in St. Johns County
Residents of St. Johns County can now get rid of debris from Tropical Storm Ian, which caused a reported $60 million in damage in the county after demolishing the Fort Myers area and crossing the state. The county said Thursday that it has begun the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program....
wjct.org
Land deal conserves 400 acres to buffer Camp Blanding from growth
A conservation nonprofit in Jacksonville has bought 400 acres of Clay County woodlands using government money budgeted to buffer military bases like Camp Blanding from development. The land near Florida 16’s juncture with Florida 21 abuts the site of a county-planned youth sports complex. The $3.4 million purchase was...
wjct.org
How other cities are dealing with their housing crises
Florida Rising may, at times, be protesting outside City Hall or passionately speaking during public meetings, but one of the last things the group’s Duval County lead organizer wants is to be seen as an adversary. Instead, Christina Kittle hopes City Council will allow the group to inspire them...
wjct.org
Florida tries to lure back the tourists
Tourism marketers hope they can persuade people to look beyond the wreckage of Hurricane Ian and visit places like Jacksonville. The state's tourism-marketing agency has begun efforts to offset images of Ian damage, taping “blue sky footage of unaffected areas of the state” for an upcoming promotional campaign. Jacksonville, Amelia Island and St. Augustine are among the destinations.
Comments / 0