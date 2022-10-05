ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comedian John Mulaney makes a stop at San Antonio's Tobin Center on his From Scratch tour

By Kiko Martinez
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpZEZ_0iN470Ng00
During the one-hour set, Mulaney is likely to deal with some subjects that use comedy to deal with uncomfortable truths.
Expect actor, comedian and Emmy Award-winning writer John Mulaney to draw laughs from anything including his childhood, the pandemic and his past drug addiction on his new tour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

During the one-hour set, Mulaney — whom Entertainment Weekly once called "one of the best stand-up comics alive" — is likely to deal with some subjects that use comedy to deal with uncomfortable truths. During one show in Rhode Island, he ended the show by reading excerpts from an interview he gave
GQ magazine when he was high on cocaine (and eating a bowl of Froot Loops).

In May, Mulaney drew criticism from his fans when he brought fellow comedian Dave Chappelle to open his From Scratch show in Columbus, Ohio, and Chapelle told what some described as "transphobic jokes." Chappelle himself faced blowback for his 2021 Netflix special The Closer , which included jokes about the trans community.

Aside from his standup work this year, Mulaney lent his voice to Chip, one of the titular chipmunks in the live-action film version of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+. Later this year, he'll play another animated character, "Big" Jack Horner, in the sequel
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish .

$79.50-$299, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org .

San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
379
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

