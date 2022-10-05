Read full article on original website
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
Bryson DeChambeau is the 48th-ranked player in the world. His place in the Official World Golf Ranking has gradually dropped since his departure from the PGA Tour to join the upstart, Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Series. His last Tour start came at the 150th Open Championship at St....
Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. Tiafoe, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open in September,...
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
Two of the biggest names to join LIV Golf were outspoken about their support for the “strategic alliance” with the MENA Tour as the upstart circuit continues its quest for Official World Golf Ranking points. Dustin Johnson called the move, “very smart and strategic,” at a Thursday press...
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
