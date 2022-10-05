ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Bears Rank No. 16 In Sports Illustrated Top 25 2023 Recruiting Classes

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdH7S_0iN46WKe00

Highlighted by quarterback Austin Novosad, Bears boast one of the program's best ever classes.

With coach Dave Aranda's first real crack at recruiting for the Baylor Bears, finally without COVID restrictions and with a stable staff in place, the program made the most of it this summer. In all, Aranda and his staff wracked up 25 commitments, with the quality to be ranked No. 16 in Sports Illustrated's Top 25 recruiting class rankings .

Speaking of No. 16, it seems fitting that the class is led by a quarterback who wears the number Dripping Springs (TX) Austin Novosad . The star quarterback isn't just the crown jewel of this class for the Bears but also is a personification of how the program's brand has grown under Aranda in just two years.

Baylor was the first to offer Novosad, who, after his commitment, shined at the prestigious Elite 11 camp in the spring, earning him official visits and offers from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, and his parent's alma mater, Texas A&M. Through all the hype and tire-inflating, Novosad kept with his commitment.

It also must have helped to see a lot of high school stars headed to Waco with him.

The 2023 class is loaded with star prospects, including Arlington Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson , Temple linebacker Taurean York , and Houston Mayde Creek cornerback Tay'Shawn Wilson from Texas. The Bears even stretched beyond state lines, nabbing commitments from Newton (GA) offensive lineman Sean Thompkins , Horizon (AZ) tight end Matthew Klopfenstein and Southern Lab (LA) cornerback Carl Williams IV, to name a few.

Baylor is just one of four Big 12 teams to make SI's Top 25 2023 recruiting classes.

