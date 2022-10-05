The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO