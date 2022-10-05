ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
One man dead, another hospitalized after South Side shooting

One man is dead after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area of East Evergreen Avenue. After expanding their investigation, police found a black...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Life sentence for murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH

