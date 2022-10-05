Read full article on original website
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Man accused of raping child over several years
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child.
Man accused of knife threat in Boardman
A Boardman man was arrested on active warrants Tuesday after police said that he had a knife when he was in a fight with a family member.
One dead, one injured in South Side shooting
Police were called for gunfire around the East Evergreen Avenue area, but police confirmed that the homicide happened at a nearby location.
Police arrest two on drug charges; one leaves hospital, other fights to stay there
Reports said before police asked to search the car, Lykens told officers she was pregnant and having cramps. An ambulance was called for her, reports said.
One man dead, another hospitalized after South Side shooting
One man is dead after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area of East Evergreen Avenue. After expanding their investigation, police found a black...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, Chas Kulow became aggressive towards and uncooperative with EMS as...
Akron Funeral Procession Interrupted by Deadly, Violent Crash, Gunfire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A funeral procession in Akron that turns into a deadly accident and a shooting. A 12-year-old is dead and a 6-year-old critical from the accident at South Arlington Street and 6th Avenue on Thursday. That was followed by a fight and then...
Jury deliberations continue for suspect in murder of pregnant Warren woman
A jury in Trumbull County Common Pleas court continues deliberations on Friday in the trial of the man charged in the shooting death of a pregnant Warren woman. Kemari James 29, allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old La'Nesha Workman more than two years ago. James was indicted by a special grand...
Police: Franklin Man Breaks into Franklin Apartment Complex, Asks Residents if They Want Cake
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was held for court on burglary charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. Shane Michael Anthony, 35, of Franklin, was held for court on the following charges:. Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (2 counts) Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure,...
Vitamin water bottle possible clue in recovered stolen truck
A pickup truck that was stolen over a year ago from a home improvement store in Boardman showed up in Warren, and a vitamin water bottle could have been a key clue.
Verdict reached in case involving murder of pregnant woman in Warren
A verdict was reached Friday in the case of the murder of a pregnant woman.
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Police: Man, juvenile accused of Niles vandalism
Niles police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of being involved in vandalism early Wednesday morning.
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Life sentence for murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors
The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Man accused of strangling woman in Mercer County pleads to lesser charge
A man originally facing several charges for allegedly trying to strangle a woman in Mercer County has pleaded guilty to a less serious charge. Hoang Anh Ly, 39, of Lawton, Oklahoma was arrested on August 30 and charged with strangulation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. According to State Police, Ly...
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault.
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
