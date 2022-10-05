Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell deputy, SRO dies after medical incident
An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer died Friday after experiencing a medical incident, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Deputy Marty Joe Lewis was working at Scotts Elementary School on Friday when he experienced a medical incident. School staff, members of the Iredell County Rescue Squad, Iredell EMS and various firefighters performed CPR on Lewis.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: South Iredell coasts past Kannapolis
TROUTMAN— Kaitlyn Levan served four aces and handed out 14 assists Thursday as South Iredell cruised to a three-set win over Kannapolis A.L. Brown. Nicole Osborne supplied eight digs, seven kills and three aces for the Vikings (12-7, 9-1), who won 25-8, 25-10, 25-4. Brooke Aeschliman led South Iredell...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville rolls vs South Iredell, takes sole possession of 1st in conference
TROUTMAN—Maybe it wasn’t a good idea to schedule Mooresville for Homecoming. The Blue Devils put a damper on the festivities with a resounding 47-14 victory at South Iredell on Friday night. Two late defensive touchdowns against Mooresville reserves prevented the Vikings from being shut out. When backup running...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville ‘D’ shines in low-scoring win over W. Iredell
Tied 0-0 at halftime, Statesville (4-3, 3-1) used a suffocating defense and took advantage of timely West Iredell (1-6, 1-3) turnovers on their way to a 16-0 rivalry win Friday night. The Hounds’ first points of the night came 4 minutes into the second half on a safety due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
6-year-old was shot on a playground in Winston-Salem. It ‘took my baby’s childhood away,’ says mom.
Shanara Allen's 6-year-old daughter survived a gunshot Tuesday while on a playground in her Winston-Salem neighborhood. Allen said that she was at home in Aster Park Apartments, north of downtown Winston-Salem, when gunfire broke out. It was around 5 p.m. Her daughter and 8-year-old son were in the playground, near...
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: North Iredell clinches WFAC volleyball title
NEWTON—North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard 25-13, 9-25, 25-21, 25-16 on Wednesday night. The victory clinched the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship for North Iredell (22-0, 12-0). No other details on the match were available. Second-place Foard fell to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in the conference. The Raiders play...
RELATED PEOPLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Warrior Warfield, Viking Valley take center stage Friday
Two intra-county rivalry showdowns highlight Week 8 of the high school football season. Bragging rights and conference positioning are on the line. Statesville (3-3, 2-1) at West Iredell (1-5, 1-2)Last year’s meeting: Zamari Stevenson (now a freshman at Wake Forest) caught two touchdown passes, rushed for two touchdowns and recorded an interception as the Greyhounds romped to a 56-7 homecoming win.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hobbs family to host 5th annual T-Man's 5K to benefit suicide prevention
On each of her wrists, Crystal Hobbs carries a small token of remembrance for her son, Tristen. On the left, she wears a teal-and-purple wristband with his birthday stamped into it. On her right is a more permanent tribute — a simple tattoo of her late son’s name.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Extension to hold master gardener information sessions
If you like gardening and volunteering in the community, consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Classes cover topics in botany, soils, flowers, trees, shrubs, lawns, vegetables, fruits, entomology, pesticide safety and diagnosing plant problems. Following the course, you will enjoy volunteering in the community by working with local Iredell Extension Master Gardener volunteers on a variety of projects that educate the public about gardening and horticulture.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County to reassess property values next year
The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night. “The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Soulful Sunday Jazz set to raise money for Speak Life & Live
The Kevin Jones Experience will serenade and help raise money for Speak Life & Live at its annual Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser this weekend. The event takes place at Jefferey’s Restaurant in Mooresville from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, with the $100 donation for tickets going toward Speak Life & Live’s mission to support youth through mentorship and education.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Nickels for Know-How Referendum set for November
The Iredell County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Nov. 17. The polling place will be at the Iredell County Agricultural Resource Center at 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ragin’ Bulls rumble past previously-perfect Lake Norman
HARRISBURG—The expression goes “There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.” Sometimes that light is the exit of the tunnel, sometimes it’s a freight train. For Lake Norman on Friday night, that light was always another train. Hickory Ridge (5-3, 3-1 GMC) piled...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,975,000
Gorgeous Award Winning "Best of The Lake" built by Titan Custom Builders waterfront home is a perfect blend of modern meets farmhouse with white brick, Hardi lap siding, board & batten and metal roof. Lineal iron & glass stair railing, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral gray paint and contrasting black windows with amazing views to the rear deck and lake. Soaring ceilings & an open kitchen with blue/gray custom cabinets, white marble countertops & subway tile. This super functional plan features a main level primary retreat to die for with coffered ceilings & beautiful views of Lake Norman. The Primary bath is an oasis with freestanding tub, gorgeous gray tile & glass enclosed shower. The basement stained concrete floors, gray cabinets & granite countertops that really is perfect for entertaining. Media Room, Office and Man Cave/Workshop that is finished/heated and could be converted to additional living space. Peaceful private cove with covered dock and deep water.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $565,000
Sparkling pool and a level, fenced backyard sets this one apart! Take in spring thru fall poolside on travertine patio with pergola. Easement beyond fence line adds feel of a larger lot/more space between homes. Neutral rooms & moldings accent the 1st floor. Hard to find oversized guest BRs ~ 2 with walk-ins! Stay connected from the kitchen with GR activities in home's open floorplan, with large eat-in bar for gatherings when when entertaining & cozy fireplace as temps get cooler. White cabinetry & tile backsplash accent kitchen, w/gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. Office down has privacy doors. WI pantry & deep under-stairs closet add more storage, with ample room for a Drop Zone by entry in from the tandem garage (with room for 3 cars). Huge Primary BR up w/lg walk-in overlooks pool/yard. Dual sinks are set into granite vanities in both the Primary & Guest bath. Oversized upper Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Come see this perfect location on quiet street!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the North Carolina mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75 million this week. The price of the lodge-style estate in Linville tops all other homes for sale in the Carolinas,...
Comments / 0