Sparkling pool and a level, fenced backyard sets this one apart! Take in spring thru fall poolside on travertine patio with pergola. Easement beyond fence line adds feel of a larger lot/more space between homes. Neutral rooms & moldings accent the 1st floor. Hard to find oversized guest BRs ~ 2 with walk-ins! Stay connected from the kitchen with GR activities in home's open floorplan, with large eat-in bar for gatherings when when entertaining & cozy fireplace as temps get cooler. White cabinetry & tile backsplash accent kitchen, w/gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. Office down has privacy doors. WI pantry & deep under-stairs closet add more storage, with ample room for a Drop Zone by entry in from the tandem garage (with room for 3 cars). Huge Primary BR up w/lg walk-in overlooks pool/yard. Dual sinks are set into granite vanities in both the Primary & Guest bath. Oversized upper Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Come see this perfect location on quiet street!

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO