These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Phone Arena
More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan
Just a few moments after Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra during the "Far Our" event on September 6, I couldn't help but think of an Ultra iPhone. And then, just a few days after the iPhone 14 series was announced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman came out with information about a supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…
Every iPhone owner urged to check for huge change in the next week
CALLING all iPhone owners – an important new update may be on the way. Details of a mysterious new update have appeared online, and it could be just days away. We're currently using iOS 16.0.2 – a newer version of iOS 16 – that was released last month.
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
Digital Trends
My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great
Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new rival: the Google Pixel Watch. Announced as part of October’s Made by Google event, it brings Google’s streamlined design and software chops to the now-familiar smartwatch. It comes in a sleek, circular, stainless-steel casing; runs on Google’s own Wear OS 3.5; offers health-and fitness-tracking software in partnership with Fitbit; and provides a helpful Emergency SOS feature.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
CNET
Google Pixel Watch Hands-On: Fitbit Debuts on an Android Watch
The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, At an event on Thursday, we got to get our hands-on one. The watch has a circular face and is packed with Fitbit tracker features. Google unveiled the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones back at its annual developer conference back in May. But we haven't gotten to see them in-person until this week.
Cult of Mac
Best Apple Watch Ultra bands: Rugged and ready for adventure
From the three bands Apple designed especially for the chunky Apple Watch Ultra to several other worthy options, you have plenty to choose from when it comes to a rugged band that can handle whatever you throw at it and Apple’s toughest timepiece. In our roundup below, we cover...
AOL Corp
Apple Watch drops to $249 — plus the rest of Amazon’s astounding weekend deals, starting at $6
If you're looking to enjoy some TLC and shopping therapy this weekend, you may want to sneak-preview the best deals first. Luckily for you, Amazon just dropped a metric ton of weekend-only deals on some of its biggest sellers, from outdoor fun necessities like portable projectors, fire pits and camping essentials to indoor upgrades on kitchen appliances, smart-home gadgets, vacuums and more. Want to zhush up your wardrobe? Add some extra goodness into your beauty routine? Don't worry, they've got that covered, too — and we've got you covered by collecting all the best markdowns in one place.
Google reveals first Pixel Watch and more at Google Pixel 7 event
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New additions and upgrades to Google’s Pixel line of phones, watches and more Google first announced its plans for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch back in May 2022. These teasers about upgrades to the Pixel phone created excitement and suggested that […]
iPhone 14 Plus — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
The iPhone 14 Plus is a good big-screen phone, but it's not for everyone. Here are the pros and cons.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
ZDNet
Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,600 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $34 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
How to Decide Between Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE Models
If you're looking to buy an Apple Watch but aren't sure which one, consider these different aspects of the new models.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 w/ cellular dips to lowest price ever at Amazon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Prime Early Access sale starts on October 11, but the company'sApple Watch deals are heating up with deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 8 and closeout Series 7 models now in effect. Our...
ZDNet
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
