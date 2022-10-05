ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Variety

These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now

Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
#Apple News#Temperature Sensor#Apple Watch Se#Apple Watch Ultra
Digital Trends

My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great

Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new rival: the Google Pixel Watch. Announced as part of October’s Made by Google event, it brings Google’s streamlined design and software chops to the now-familiar smartwatch. It comes in a sleek, circular, stainless-steel casing; runs on Google’s own Wear OS 3.5; offers health-and fitness-tracking software in partnership with Fitbit; and provides a helpful Emergency SOS feature.
Electronics
CNET

Google Pixel Watch Hands-On: Fitbit Debuts on an Android Watch

The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, At an event on Thursday, we got to get our hands-on one. The watch has a circular face and is packed with Fitbit tracker features. Google unveiled the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones back at its annual developer conference back in May. But we haven't gotten to see them in-person until this week.
Cult of Mac

Best Apple Watch Ultra bands: Rugged and ready for adventure

From the three bands Apple designed especially for the chunky Apple Watch Ultra to several other worthy options, you have plenty to choose from when it comes to a rugged band that can handle whatever you throw at it and Apple’s toughest timepiece. In our roundup below, we cover...
AOL Corp

Apple Watch drops to $249 — plus the rest of Amazon’s astounding weekend deals, starting at $6

If you're looking to enjoy some TLC and shopping therapy this weekend, you may want to sneak-preview the best deals first. Luckily for you, Amazon just dropped a metric ton of weekend-only deals on some of its biggest sellers, from outdoor fun necessities like portable projectors, fire pits and camping essentials to indoor upgrades on kitchen appliances, smart-home gadgets, vacuums and more. Want to zhush up your wardrobe? Add some extra goodness into your beauty routine? Don't worry, they've got that covered, too — and we've got you covered by collecting all the best markdowns in one place.
MyArkLaMiss

Google reveals first Pixel Watch and more at Google Pixel 7 event

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New additions and upgrades to Google’s Pixel line of phones, watches and more Google first announced its plans for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch back in May 2022. These teasers about upgrades to the Pixel phone created excitement and suggested that […]
ZDNet

Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
SheKnows

'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,600 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $34 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
ZDNet

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
