3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little over a year from now, there will be a new attorney general for the state, and three candidates believe their numbers have been called. They have already started campaigning with law and order at the forefront of their messages. “It’s a calling...
Louisiana governor says he can't issue blanket marijuana pardons like Biden
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he supports President Biden's decision to pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana and would consider doing the same if he had the authority. Biden, a Democrat, announced Thursday he would pardon about 6,500 people and encouraged governors to do the same...
Louisiana governor responds to Biden's call for states to pardon marijuana convictions
BATON ROUGE - A day after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of federal inmates convicted on marijuana charges and called for state governments to do the same, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters that his hands are tied for the time being. The governor fielded questions Friday morning about potential...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
“Landry for Governor 2023” announcement no big surprise for Louisiana politicos.
Baton Rouge – Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially launched his campaign to be Louisiana’s next Governor. He made the announcement Wednesday; giving him over a year for campaigning and fundraising. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says it comes as little surprise in political circles, as Landry has been (as Alford puts it) “walking for Governor” for some time…
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
Louisiana Illuminator : Case against troopers in Ronald Greene death will go to grand jury this year
More than three years have passed without any criminal charges filed against the Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s death, though the prosecutor handling the case said he still plans to present it to a grand jury. District Attorney John Belton, who represents Union and Lincoln parishes,...
Louisiana superintendents fear discrimination with LDOE accountability reforms
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will soon discuss changes to the state’s accountability systems. Education leaders like Kelli joseph, Superintendent of St. Helena schools are concerned that rural areas are left out of the conversation. The proposed new policy could...
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
St. Tammany Council sends another $1 million to District Attorney -- but it won't stop the lawsuit
The St. Tammany Parish Council will give another $1.066 million to north shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery — enough to get Montgomery's office through the end of the year but not enough to halt his lawsuit against parish government over a steep funding cut. The additional money the council...
Grisly Louisiana murder case went unsolved for years until dismembered foot was found in another state
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Influential business group asks why north shore school scores have dipped
An intensive study commissioned by the Northshore Business Council seeks to understand how the St. Tammany Parish School System's performance rating has slipped in recent years, an election-year move illuminating the influential group's vested interest in the education system that boasts a nearly-half-billion-dollar operating budget. The study was sent to...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
