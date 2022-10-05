Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense
Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Blackshirts give Nebraska another win and first place in the West — for a night
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Last out of the tunnel to start the second half, Casey Thompson was the first Nebraska football player to take a full sprint up and down his own sideline, screaming in joy at line of Husker fans. Behind him, Marques Buford blew kisses as teammates danced...
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday at SHI Stadium. It was over when: Rutgers' Keesawn Abraham committed a personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Rutgers sold out on stopping Nebraska's drive by calling all of its timeouts, and it appeared to work when Oliver Martin was stopped short of a first down.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The Mickey Wagon rolls on into the great and wonderful unknown after win over Rutgers
The Bandwagon rambles on, through a pothole on the Jersey turnpike, gathering passengers and momentum and chugging fearlessly straight ahead. Through six games, Nebraska is 3-3 and in first place in the Big Ten West, and now three wins from bowl eligibility. Sorry for the delay. I had to look...
North Platte Telegraph
Thompson's toughness: Nebraska's starting quarterback delivers comeback win
Casey Thompson spent far more of his Friday night on his back than he'd like. Nebraska's starting quarterback took hit after hit during NU's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night, something which contributed to Nebraska's scoreless first half. Thompson even spent most of halftime being examined and taped up...
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game
Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Rapid reaction: Nebraska defeats Rutgers 14-13
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers. Remember when Anthony Grant converted a fourth-and-2 on Nebraska's first scoring drive? That was a key turning point, writes Luke Mullin.
North Platte Telegraph
These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
North Platte Telegraph
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Rutgers: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Rutgers. 1. Opponents are going to keep throwing away from Quinton Newsome — which means they’ll throw at Malcolm Hartzog. Nebraska has one top-shelf corner,...
North Platte Telegraph
Updates: Nebraska vs. Rutgers in New Jersey
The Huskers and Scarlet Knights are set to battle under the lights Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska, playing its first true road game of the season, seeks its second straight win. The basics. Nebraska at Rutgers. 6 p.m. Fox Sports One. 98.1, 1400.
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': Nebraska or Wisconsin the better job? And, why isn't Vokolek being targeted?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska using shaky Big Ten West as motivation, but there's a problem
The Big Ten West is a dumpster fire. To pull out the thesaurus for other applicable terms: It’s in shambles. It’s a heap of you-know-what. It’s in complete disarray. After two weeks of true Big Ten play, it’s dysfunction junction out there. As it stands, six...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team breezed to a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-8) against Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Michigan. Whitney Lauenstein had nine kills, and Bekka Allick and Madi Kubik each had eight kills to lead the Huskers, who hit .358 for the match. With the...
North Platte Telegraph
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football is looking for its second Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The game, played in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be televised on FS1. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) is coming off of a 35-21 win over Indiana, while Rutgers...
North Platte Telegraph
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
North Platte Telegraph
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Rutgers. Field position matters, and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak may be the nation’s best punter when it comes to placing punts inside an opponent’s 5-yard line. To avoid being stuck in a hole,...
North Platte Telegraph
Sandhills Valley rides to 52-12 win over Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Caleb Burnside had an unofficial 189 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes as Sandhills Valley defeated Sutherland 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland. “Caleb stepped up,” Sandhills Valley coach Luke Connell said. “We lost Cole Kramer to injury. He’s a big dude and a big part of our offense. I challenged the 5-foot-8 Caleb to really step up and become Cole, and he performed.”
