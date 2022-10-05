Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale is the only Columbus Day sale worth shopping this weekend
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Ready to kickstart your holiday deals shopping early...
Huckberry’s Having a Huge Sale on Fall-Appropriate Boots
Put away the espadrilles, flip-flops and white sneakers — it’s officially fal,l and that means boot season is here. And thankfully, some of the nicest everyday leather boots you’ll ever own arrive via Rhodes Footwear, now on sale at Huckberry. Rhodes partners with small, family-run factories and...
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
In Style
12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
After long days in the sunshine, colder temperatures have a tendency to sneak up on us. One moment you’re frolicking in Central Park and then the next it’s covered in snow. To avoid the freak out of the changing seasons, it’s high time to get a new assortment of cozy sweaters. Fortunately, thanks to Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, finding a new sweater is easy and affordable. With a wide range of styles, pricing, and shipping options, Amazon is the place to be for fall sweater finds.
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Organize a 'Messy Closet' Into 'Something Pretty' with These $3 Storage Bags
Save up to 56 percent off on a pack of six If you've noticed that your linen closet has become, well, unmanageable, there's an easy way to fix it without spending a million dollars on organizers. All you'll need to do is invest in a set of storage bags, which automatically help organize any excess clothes, towels, toys, and so much more. Start by snagging the BlissTotes Storage Clothing Bags, which are currently 56 percent off at Amazon. The storage bags are constructed out of a breathable and...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on household and cleaning essentials: Best early offers
In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech, including laptops, home appliances and household essentials. Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shopping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials. During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your...
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
6 Best Halloween Purchases To Make on Amazon
Caution: Chills, thrills and frightfully good Halloween deals are ahead! Whether you're planning to decorate your space for a spooktacular bash, are ready to upgrade your pumpkin carving equipment or...
domino
The Best Storage Carts on Amazon Work as Nightstands, Bars, and Tiny Libraries
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Utility-chic rolling storage carts can handle just about any organization headache you throw at them. Need to conjure a pantry in a tiny kitchen or corral bathroom and laundry products? Grab a cart. Want a movable kids’ library or crafting station? Get some wheels. Need a hardworking bedside table or a modern spot to display your cocktail gear? Cart, cart!
I’m 170lbs and did a huge Walmart haul of Fall clothing – why you should buy online rather than in store
A FASHION influencer has revealed some of her new fall wardrobe additions she purchased from Walmart & why it's better to buy clothes from the store online. Breanna Alexis, who's known on TikTok by her username, breannaalexisb, said Walmart "has all the fall fashion trends you need this season", in the caption of her fall fashion haul video.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. The latest release from a company that specializes in limited-edition bottlings across multiple spirits categories is a blend of vintage straight bourbon and rye whiskeys overseen by Sazerac Master Blender Drew Mayville. “It was a blended product I wanted to make, no restrictions,” Mayville says. “Even before I met The Last Drop, I’d been planning this for a while. Over the last 20 years at Buffalo Trace, I’ve been putting away select quantities of vintage whiskey that I thought were exceptional.” It’s strong on the nose, with vanilla, dark fruits, leather, tobacco, candied orange and spiciness from the rye that calms a bit on follow-up sips. Only 1,458 bottles of this 121.4-proof release, uncut and unfiltered, are available worldwide at an SRP of $3,999.
ETOnline.com
Le Creuset Sale: Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron Cookware, Kitchen Gifts and More
Now that autumn in full swing, we're ready to whip up delicious recipes and fully embrace the cozy season. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To give you even more reason to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset has a ton of cookware on sale with everything you need to start whipping up your favorite fall dishes.
Not Your Mom’s Tupperware, Now Available At Target
On Monday of this week, Target had another big announcement. Not only are they offering Black Friday deals early this year, and have some holiday bargains in October, but they are also adding Tupperware to be sold in their stores nationwide and on Target.com. Tupperware has been around for over...
Save on Michael Kors bags during this huge fall sale—get 25% off new styles and up to 50% off sale items
New Michael Kors purses, totes and crossbodies for fall are on sale right now before Black Friday. Shop the best deals on Michael Kors bags today.
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
Make your home beautiful while saving hundreds.
How To Turn An Old Cake Pan Into Home Decor
If you need to get rid of your cake pan if it's scratched or bent, instead of tossing it, you might as well turn it into home décor. Here's how to do that.
Review: Ninja’s Woodfire Outdoor Grill Brings the Smoke Anywhere
As a co-owner of a very small NYC apartment that happens to have a deck, I’ve been interested in getting my grill game on — and my first foray into the world of outdoor electric grills was a success. My initial non-gas/non-charcoal grill venture was more about escaping...
ETOnline.com
Hydro Flask Water Bottles Are On Sale Ahead of Prime Day—Shop The Best Early Black Friday Deals Now
Amazon is helping us get our holiday shopping done early this year with Black Friday savings and its second Amazon Prime Day of 2022. The Prime Early Access Sale is slated for October 11 and 12, but you can already score thousands of deals across all categories — including can't-miss discounts on best-selling Hydro Flask water bottles.
