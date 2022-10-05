Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. The latest release from a company that specializes in limited-edition bottlings across multiple spirits categories is a blend of vintage straight bourbon and rye whiskeys overseen by Sazerac Master Blender Drew Mayville. “It was a blended product I wanted to make, no restrictions,” Mayville says. “Even before I met The Last Drop, I’d been planning this for a while. Over the last 20 years at Buffalo Trace, I’ve been putting away select quantities of vintage whiskey that I thought were exceptional.” It’s strong on the nose, with vanilla, dark fruits, leather, tobacco, candied orange and spiciness from the rye that calms a bit on follow-up sips. Only 1,458 bottles of this 121.4-proof release, uncut and unfiltered, are available worldwide at an SRP of $3,999.

