Allyson PD
3d ago
good job. now flex seal and spray foam are going to be in every hurricane kit which is probably not a bad idea. glad the store was safe and the bikes were not ruined
Reply(5)
97
Juniper Toby
3d ago
we used flex seal waterproof calling to seal our basement, By no means do we get hurricane weather but we do get tremendous storms here in the Smokey Mts
Reply(3)
44
Michele Rokes
3d ago
WOW! Never thought about that until I started reading the article. Then Flex Seal came to mind and I for more like minds who had the same thought.
Reply(2)
31
