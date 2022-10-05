Shopping center with Raising Cane's, Lidl grocery store to replace factory across from John's Roast Pork

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
phillyvoice.com
Bake'N Bacon food truck owner to take over Devil's Den storefront in South Philly
The closing of Devil's Den this month marks the end of a 14 year-run for the South Philadelphia gastropub, but soon the smell of sizzling bacon will be emanating from the storefront on South 11th Street. Bake'N Bacon, the food truck started by Justin Coleman in 2019, will get its...
Northeast Philly siblings open Georgian restaurant in Reading Terminal Market
A brother-sister duo have opened a new Georgian restaurant in Reading Terminal Market, called Saami Somi, which means three doughs. They specialize in hand-kneaded, cheese- and egg-filled bread boats.
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
PhillyBite
Places to Eat and Drink in Center City Philadelphia
- There are plenty of great places to eat and drink in Center City, Philadelphia. You can find out more about what is available in the area by visiting their websites and calling ahead. You can also read some reviews to help you decide where to go. Listed below are some places that you can try.
70and73.com
Raising Cane's chicken restaurant at Garden State center gets Cherry Hill Planning Board approval.
Selling bits of fried chicken is a hot market, and it got hotter on Monday night when the Cherry Hill Planning Board gave the go-ahead to a new entrant in the area's fast-food competition. Raising Cane's, a Louisiana-based chain of 650 chicken-finger restaurants, received approval for its site plans to...
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
phillyvoice.com
Charles Jacquin's Union Forge earns title as 'Best Domestic Vodka' by The Fifty Best
Philadelphia is the home of the cheesesteak, the Liberty Bell, and the fictional character Rocky Balboa that encompasses the hardworking attitude the city lives by. Now the City of Brotherly Love is known for producing the best domestic vodka in the country. The Union Forge, a Philadelphia-produced vodka from spirits...
A car landed upside-down in a construction site in Philadelphia
It was a bizarre sight in Philadelphia, where a recent crash in the Fishtown neighborhood resulted in a car stuck upside-down, grill-first, in a construction site. According to BillyPenn, the incident took place yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Oxford Street. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Phillymag.com
What Will Happen to Center City if There’s Nowhere to Park?
Places to put your car in Center City were dwindling even before the pandemic, and the trend will only continue. Is Philly truly ready to embrace a less car-dependent downtown?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
Glenside Couple Designs New Bathroom with Shower ‘Big Enough to Dance In’
The Carpenters' new, redesigned, senior-friendly bathroom. Several coincidences thread through this Paul Jablow-authored Philadelphia Inquirer story about a Glenside couple who, though only in their 50s, designed and built a senior bathroom for their aging years. They include the facts that:. The fix-it pair, Amy and Steve, have the last...
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey, and Rouge, Both in Rittenhouse. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
